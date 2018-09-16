The words that broke Wallabies star Lukhan Tui during an ugly altercation on the Gold Coast following the Wallabies' disastrous loss to Argentina have been revealed.

According to reports, Tui responded to a fan's expletive-laden taunts after the verbal barrage left his sister in tears.

One fan's verbal challenge to Wallabies players as they stood around near the Cbus Super Stadium tunnel in the aftermath of the shock loss to the Pumas was overheard on the Fox Sports live broadcast during an interview between Rod Kafer and Reece Hodge.

"It's starting to get heated down here," the Fox Sports analyst said.

Minutes later Tui and Wallabies forward Peter Samu where captured by cameras involved in a fracas with fans that threatened to boil over.

The fan accused of being at the centre of the altercation was then ejected from the stadium.

The Courier-Mail has reported Tui responded to the fan after seeing how a series of sledges upset his family, who was standing near the man wearing a Wallabies jumper as he verbally attacked players.

"You need to play with more heart," is the phrase that reportedly prompted Tui to respond.

However, Fairfax media reports the man's barrage lasted for several minutes, and included a series of obscenities.

"You're all f***ing useless,'' he said.

''F***ing disgraceful. Why don't you play with some heart? You should all be f***ing ashamed."