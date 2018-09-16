Hello and welcome to Halftime Report, the Herald Sport's daily wrap of the biggest sports news of the day. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox daily at 1pm.

In today's bonus All Blacks edition, the Springboks pull off a stunning upset, Nigel Owens' missed call, and have the All Blacks become complacent?

Bok Shock! Springboks stun All Blacks for famous 36-34 win

So the All Blacks are beatable after all. Read Gregor Paul's report on a brilliant game and a brilliant turnaround from the Springboks that no one saw coming.

To see who shone and who struggled in the Springboks' remarkable win, here's Andrew Alderson's player ratings.

Missed the action? Read how it went down in the Herald's commentary of the game.



The All Blacks' big mistake in Springboks loss

Were the All Blacks hard done by? Patrick McKendry outlines a missed call from match referee Nigel Owens that killed the All Blacks.

Regardless, the All Blacks had plenty of chances to win the game at the end, and yet again Beauden Barrett's kicking has come under the spotlight for missing four conversions. But Steve Hansen was quick to defend his No 10 after the match.

And the All Blacks won't want to admit this, but they were caught in a near Super Rugby mindset in Wellington tonight – chasing the glory win at all costs, writes Gregor Paul.



Other news you need to know

• Liam Squire ruled out of remainder of Rugby Championship: The All Blacks announced today Squire would miss the rest of the tournament due to a hand injury.

• Here's how the world media reacted to All Blacks' defeat to South Africa.

• The Springboks made a whopping 174 more tackles than the All Blacks. Christopher Reive takes you through all the remarkable stats from the Boks' win.



The Back Page

Hot Take Corner

• Have the All Blacks become complacent? Barrett hit the post, but Hansen hit an air shot, writes Chris Rattue.

• All Blacks need to change mindset when it comes to drop goals, writes Gregor Paul.



Image of the Day

South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit in tears after his team's win over the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

