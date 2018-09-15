The world media weigh in on the All Blacks' two-point defeat to South Africa.

The Telegraph -

Ben Coles writes:

"This was the result world rugby needed. After the British and Lions won the second Test in Wellington last year, South Africa raided the same venue today for their first victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand for nine years."

"One image summed up his side's effort: the sight of a sobbing Pieter-Steph du Toit after the final whistle overcome by the magnitude of what the Springboks had achieved. The flanker contributed 28 of South Africa's eye-watering tally of 226 tackles, a large portion of those stemming from a desperate defensive stand in the closing stages when they were down to 14 men after a yellow card for Wasps full-back Willie le Roux. New Zealand by contrast made only 46 tackles in the entire Test."

"The All Blacks' many mistakes in this Test would have been rendered insignificant had Beauden Barrett or Damian McKenzie remained in the pocket for a drop goal in the final minutes, when the All Blacks' forwards were setting a strong platform up ahead deep in South Africa's 22."

"Why neither player stayed in position for the winning strike remains a mystery. The situation screamed out for a drop goal."

Sunday Times South Africa - Magnificent Boks beat All Blacks to break 9-year hoodoo

Mahlatse Mphahlele writes:

"The Springboks pulled off a stunning performance characterised by grit and determination to hand the All Blacks their first defeat in the Rugby Championship at home since 2009.

"As a result of this scintillating and hardfought 36-34 victory in front of sold out and chilly Westpac Stadium in Wellington that was influenced by a brace of tries by rising star Aphiwe Dyantyi' the Boks also registered the most points against the All Blacks at home."

"Though the Boks were impressive for this bonus-point victory against their bitter rivals in all facets of the game' they partly have All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett to thank as he missed four easy conversions that could have proved the difference."

The Times - South Africa stun New Zealand

Nigel Botherway writes:

"South Africa did world rugby a massive favour here in Wellington, proving that New Zealand can be beaten: that the previously invincible men in black are mere mortals after all."

"The All Blacks are still a truly amazing team. At first they tore the Springboks apart, but then they fell apart, gifting their visitors two tries that were the equivalent of own goals."

Fox Sports Australia - Springboks pull off win for the ages

Christy Doran writes:

"Rated $8 outsiders heading into the Rugby Championship clash, the upset was arguably the biggest in Test rugby since Eddie Jones' Japan beat the Springboks in their opening match of the 2015 Rugby World Cup."

"The victory snapped a six match Boks losing streak against the All Blacks dating back to 2014."

"Making the victory all the more incredible was that the All Blacks had won 56 of their previous 57 home Tests, with the only previous loss during that run at the hands of the British and Irish Lions at the same venue last year."

A job very well done by our Springboks for the fierce fight and victory against the tough All Blacks. The determination you demonstrated today, away from home, is beyond fulfilling. Our team showed true character from start to finish. Continue to fly the flag, you make us proud. pic.twitter.com/5LKH0g7FAj — President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 15, 2018

Congratulations @Springboks! It’s always a thrilling contest when we face each other. See you in Petoria! 🇳🇿🇿🇦#NZLVRSA pic.twitter.com/M9oSjSWKSS — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 15, 2018

The Boks rallied back from 12-0 down to beat the world champions by 36-34 in front of a capacity crowd at the Westpac Stadium in the Kiwi capital. It was the most points the All Blacks have ever conceded in New Zealand and South Africa’s first win in New Zealand since 2009. pic.twitter.com/y9jWKMK4BI — South African Rugby (@Springboks) September 15, 2018

Bawling. Absolutely speechless. We beat the ALL BLACKS IN WELLINGTON!! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #NZLvRSA pic.twitter.com/6h8kmdNX97 — E L M A S M I T (@Elmakapelma) September 15, 2018