Follow live as the All Blacks take on the Springboks in their Rugby Championship clash in Wellington.

A bonus point win for the All Blacks against the Springboks in Wellington will guarantee them another Rugby Championship victory, and few would be game enough to bet against it.

The All Blacks have already laid waste to Australia in Sydney and at Eden Park and finished well over the top of Argentina in Nelson last weekend for three bonus point victories.

Another dominant performance will hand them a third consecutive championship with tests against the Pumas in Buenos Aires and South Africa in Pretoria to come, and skipper Kieran Read wants to have it wrapped up before they head overseas.

"It's significant for a number of reasons," Read said after leading his side in a captain's run completed in brilliant sunshine at Westpac Stadium.

"Obviously there's something big at the end of the day if we get it right on Saturday around the Rugby Championship, so that's in our sights … we're looking forward to doing it in front of our own people.

"We can't get ahead of ourselves. We know the challenge [South Africa] present but we've got the opportunity and hopefully we can perform."

f there were questions over how good this All Blacks side is after the first two tests against Australia, and, similarly, how good the Wallabies are, they were probably answered last weekend at Trafalgar Park against a vastly improved Pumas who will fancy their chances of beating the Aussies on the Gold Coast.

It was a virtual second-string side in black but their fitness, skill level and ambition were all far too much for a side who had beaten the Boks in Mendoza and who could be a proper challenge for the All Blacks in their return match in Buenos Aires on September 29.

Australia, meanwhile, last week laboured to a 23-18 victory over the Boks in Brisbane. The All Blacks are leading the way in attack and skill execution but it must be said that their opposition are offering little in return. Steve Hansen's men are the only side with a positive points differential (75). Second placed South Africa have a -5 points difference, with Argentina -22 and Australia -48.

The Springboks appear to still be finding their feet under new coach Rassie Erasmus, who has signed on for six years and is taking a long-term view to their development, but Read said he believed they could be "wounded" after defeats to the Wallabies and Pumas and will react accordingly.