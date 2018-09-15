Follow live as the Silver Ferns take on England at Spark Arena in Auckland.

Netball veteran Laura Langman has been named to captain the Silver Ferns.

The dynamic midcourter will lead the Ferns in the upcoming Quad Series and Constellation Cup alongside Katrina Grant, who was named vice-captain.

Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua said Langman and Grant provided a strong leadership combination during what has been a limited build-up for the national side.

"It is a very short turn around for our team heading into this series and as a group we decided Laura and Katrina were the players to fill those two leadership roles over the next two months," Taurua said.

Langman was selected through a 3-2-1 voting system process that included feedback from her peers, coaches, Netball New Zealand Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie and head of High-Performance Keir Hansen.

The unconventional process, which was implemented by Taurua, sought a collective approach to give each player a fair opportunity.

Although Langman still believed there were other players possibly better suited to the role, she said she was honoured to lead the team.

"It's been a bit of a whirl-wind ride but really excited and extremely humbled," Langman said.

"I think it's an opportunity for [Katrina] and I to develop the leaders of the future ... it's a real honour to be given the nod, especially from my peers.

"I feel like I have a better understanding of the expectation of this role now, I think the strength in a leadership position is the strength of the team and I feel like everyone's contributing ... It'll just be the coin toss, I need to nail that."

Taurua, who has worked closely with Langman both at the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic and more recently with the Sunshine Coast Lightning, said the 32-year-old's appointment reflected the respect she had from fellow teammates.

"Laura's leadership qualities have been recognised in regards to her high standards she sets, her passion for the game and black dress, and her strong work ethic," Taurua said.

"She is a player who leads by example both on and off the court and has the respect of her peers.

"I know she's excited to be playing at this level again and with the honour that comes with captaining your country and with the leadership experience that Katrina brings they will provide a strong foundation base for the side."

The duo will assume their new roles immediately with the Silver Ferns preparing to take on the England Roses in the Netball Quad Series which begins in Auckland on Saturday.

The positions will then be reviewed looking ahead to next year's Netball World Cup in Liverpool.