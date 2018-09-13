Israel Folau is fit again but is making a surprise shift to the wing for Saturday night's Test in a clear sign that the Wallabies are trying everything to find their peak combination.

It will be the first time since the opening five Tests of the Folau career in 2013 that he has started on the wing because his 61 Tests since have all seen him wear the No. 15 jersey.

Dane Haylett-Petty will start at fullback against the dangerous Argentinians at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast while the return of key backrower David Pocock from neck troubles is excellent news for the pack.

The Folau switch needs to be looked at on many levels.

Advertisement

It is rich reward for Haylett-Petty's fine play in his specialist position when filling in for Folau against the All Blacks and South Africa while Australia's top weapon was recovering from a twisted ankle.

It is also an assessment that the Wallabies need more explosive finishing on the wings.

As solid as the progress of youngster Jack Maddocks has been, he's not really a wing specialist. On two occasions against South Africa last weekend, Folau's extra power and nous to torpedo at the stripe may have converted Maddocks' chances into extra tries.

That's no knock on Maddocks or Haylett-Petty when he plays on the wing but Folau is a world class try-grabber as a finisher.

Folau will clearly spend plenty of time catching balls in the backfield as normal and will have a licence to roam.

What the Wallabies must do is get him the ball because that was the principle reason for the shift from wing to fullback in the first place.

Lock Adam Coleman will return off the bench after missing last weekend's Test against the Springboks to be at the birth of his daughter. Tiny Fia arrived last Sunday and Coleman was back in training action today.

Veteran prop Sekope Kepu returns on the bench for his 97th Test.

WALLABIES TEAM TO PLAY ARGENTINA AT CBUS SUPER STADIUM, GOLD COAST ON SATURDAY

1. Scott Sio (48 Tests)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (85 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (26 Tests)

4. Rory Arnold (16 Tests)

5. Izack Rodda (10 Tests)

6. Lukhan Tui (10 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (85 Tests)

8. David Pocock (72 Tests)

9. Will Genia (93 Tests)

10. Kurtley Beale (77 Tests)

11. Marika Koroibete (14 Tests)

12. Matt Toomua (36 Tests)

13. Reece Hodge (30 Tests)

14. Israel Folau (66 Tests)

15. Dane Haylett-Petty (24 Tests)

Reserves

16. Folau Faingaa (2 Tests)

17. Sekope Kepu (96 Tests)

18. Taniela Tupou (5 Tests)

19. Adam Coleman (25 Tests)

20. Pete Samu (6 Tests)

21. Nick Phipps (66 Tests)

22. Bernard Foley (61 Tests)

23. Jack Maddocks (3 Tests)