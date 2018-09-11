Sharks centre Josh Dugan broke down in an emotional press conference yesterday over his treatment in the media.

Dugan says he has had to battle with negative media since he was axed by the Canberra Raiders in 2013, when he refused to go to a training session, choosing to drink with teammate Blake Ferguson instead.

"Everyone's going to have their opinion of me ever since then and it's never going to change. It doesn't matter how much stuff I do outside of footy," Dugan said on Tuesday.

Dugan said the media didn't cover his money raising efforts for teenager Gabe Smith who lost his battle with brain cancer earlier this year.

Advertisement

"I raised over $15,000 for a young boy not that long ago, I visited him in hospital, he passed away. You don't hear about that. It's only the bad stuff, but I'm used to it," Dugan said.

"It's just draining," the 28-year-old said.

Dugan will start in Friday's clash against the Panthers with the winner booking a spot in the preliminary finals against the Melbourne Storm.