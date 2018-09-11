It hasn't taken Noeline Taurua long to put her stamp on the Silver Ferns.

The new head coach of the national netball team revealed yesterday that the next Ferns captain would be picked through a voting process by players — effectively placing incumbent Katrina Grant's future as skipper in the hands of her teammates.

Taurua, who replaced Janine Southby as Ferns coach after the team's disastrous Commonwealth Games campaign in April, said yesterday that each of the current Silver Ferns were given an opportunity to submit their top three choices for captain and the leadership structure — with the results set to determine who will be offered the role.

Taurua, Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie, and head of high-performance Keir Hansen also voted.

Noeline Taurua was unveiled as the 11th Silver Ferns coach last month. Photo / Photosport

Returning Silver Fern Laura Langman, new Coach Noeline Taurua and former Captain Katrina Grant talk about day two of the Ferns camp and the feel of a new team. / Greg Bowker

"The people will speak as to who they want in those roles," Taurua said.

"We've taken a collective approach on the player's voting on the three, two, one system.

We're working through that process at the moment and hopefully by [today] will know, one, what our structure is and then who those people [leaders] are."

The selection process, also implemented by Taurua's Australian franchise the Sunshine Coast Lightning, will mark the first time a Ferns captain is appointed based on teammates' votes.

Grant — who was appointed to the role in 2016 and led the side to a fourth-placed finish on the Gold Coast after suffering losses to Jamaica, England, Australia and Malawi — yesterday came out in support of the new selection process.

"This is a whole new group and whoever the team wants as captain is who it's going to be and it's a great way to do it," Grant said.

Laura Langman will make her Silver Ferns return on Saturday in the Quad Series. Photo / Photosport

"I absolutely loved the job at the time, but there are some experienced players here who have come in and are great leaders so either way just being here is what I want."

One of the strongest contenders would be returning former skipper Laura Langman.

After almost two years in the international wilderness, the 141-test midcourter is expected to make her first appearance in the black dress on Saturday after being granted an exemption from Netball New Zealand to play in Australia's Super Netball competition — and represent her country.

Displaying her natural leadership during the Ferns' training session yesterday, Langman said she was open to reclaiming the position — but insisted there were plenty of on-court leaders, regardless.

"Obviously it would be an honour," Langman said, "but I think there are many other more appropriate people for the role.

"I quite like being a wingman, I'm quite good at that role in terms of checking in and having the back of anyone in there I think we have some awesome people who bring some awesome energy amongst the group.

"We've got some fantastic leaders ... I think the strength in the team is always everybody and leadership always reflects the environment that we have."

Taurua expects to name the captain today, ahead of the Ferns' training match against New Zealand A tomorrow.

The Ferns will tip off their Quad Series campaign on Saturday at Auckland's Spark Arena against the England Roses.