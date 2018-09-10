Moto2 rider Romano Fenati has apologised for pulling the brake lever of a rival rider saying it was a "disgraceful gesture".

Fenati pulled off the dangerous move during the San Marino Moto2 race on Monday, driving alongside Stefano Manzi's bike while riding at an incredible 140mph (225kph).

It could have caused serious problems for Manzi, but after his bike shook very briefly, the Italian managed to carry on as normal.

Following the surreal incident, Fenati was banned for two races but has since been fired by The Marinelli Snipers Team and had his contract with another team for next season cancelled, the BBC reports.

"I apologise to the whole sports world. This morning, with a clear mind, I wish it had been just a bad dream," he said.

"I think back to those moments, I made a disgraceful gesture, I was not a man.

"The criticisms are correct and I understand the resentment towards me. I want to apologise to everyone who believed in me and all those who felt hurt by my actions."

Fenati pulled Manzi's brake lever after the duo had made contact a few laps earlier. Manzi attempted to pass Fenati which saw both drivers go off the track, losing positions in the race.

"We had a contact two turns before, but nothing to justify such a reaction. His gesture speaks for itself," said Manzi.

Forward Racing, who Fenati was set to ride for next season, said in a joint statement with manufacturer MV Agusta that "Fenati's behaviour was incompatible with [their] sporting values".

- With Daily Mail