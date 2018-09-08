See who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' 46-24 win over Argentina.

All Blacks

15. Ben Smith - 7

Took 10th minute head knock but offered elusive running and provided flair to orchestrate a counter-attacking victory.

14. Nehe Milner-Skudder - 7

Continues to look a weapon with dashing runs on right flank. Glides like a Rolls-Royce Phantom with ball in hand.

13. Jack Goodhue - 8

Strong covering tackles and was key to setting up All Blacks opening try. Deserved his own at end after selfless display.

12. Ngani Laumape - 6

Knocked and twisted right knee in Sanchez tackle and went off in 10th. Replaced by Lienert-Brown.

11. Waisake Naholo - 6

Limited opportunities as game tended to drift from his flank. Demonstrated willing effort when involved.

10. Richie Mo'unga - 6

Had keys to ignition in All Blacks backline. Stalled when stood up by Moyano, but asserted himself better later.

9. TJ Perenara - 8

Brings joie de vivre to team spirit. Sid Going-like dart to nail 31st minute try. Communicated well with pack.

8. Kieran Read (c) - 7

Determination drove him to crucial try which stretched ABs to 23-14. Customary composure ensured no panic.

7. Ardie Savea - 7

Busy game as he tries to stamp mark on No 7 jersey. Claimed crucial penalty as Pumas threatened in 47th.

6. Shannon Frizell - 8

Dangerous in space. Looked like Gulliver as Pumas defenders buzzed around him before 19th minute try. A local star.

5. Scott Barrett - 7

Charged with passion. Missed 22nd minute tackle as Delguy found space. Spilt pill in 27th, but engine kept revving.

4. Brodie Retallick - 7

Off in 10th with shoulder injury which brought Whitelock into fray. Had already contributed in defence and open play.

3. Owen Franks - 7

Picked and ran like he'd decided the try drought must end in 101st test. Missed tackle of Sanchez in 42nd minute.

2. Codie Taylor - 7

Million dollar pass to Milner-Skudder in 19th helped set up first ABs try. Demonstrated a reliable GPS in lineout.

1. Karl Tu'inukuafe - 8

The Sergeant Al Powell of the side. He's got your back if you're stuck in Nakatomi Plaza with Hans Gruber on Christmas Eve.

Reserves

16. Nathan Harris - 7

17. Tim Perry - N/A

18. Ofa Tuungafasi - 7

19. Sam Whitelock - 7

20. Luke Whitelock - N/A

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi - 7

22. Damian McKenzie - 7

23. Anton Lienert-Brown - 7

Argentina

15. Emiliano Boffelli - 7

Accelerated like a gaucho galloping the Pampas, especially in 70th. Faced with Hobson's Choice in 58th minute All Blacks try.

14. Bautista Delguy - 7

Hunger was evident throughout, particularly when slaloming would-be tacklers in second half. A ghost to pin.

13 Matias Moroni - 6

Tenacious tackling, given Goodhue's robust carries in possession. Was a bootlace from try in 35th when it brushed chalk.

12. Jeronimo De La Fuente - 6

A chainsaw juggler against All Blacks wave of counter-attacks. Tackled as best he could, despite dilemmas on who to nab.

11. Ramiro Moyano - 8

Swerved and sped like Juan Manuel Fangio in his pomp to stand up Mo'unga and Perenara and score first try.

10. Nicolas Sanchez - 8

Tireless work as he marshalled behind a meaty herd. Feet (and hands) to rival Diego Maradona for accuracy.

9. Martin Landajo - 6

Looked like a traffic controller on 9 de Julio Avenue in Buenos Aires at times, such was the game's pace.

8. Javier Ortega Desio - 6

Steady showing to maintain momentum as his side held their own for the majority of the contest.

7. Marcos Kremer - 6

Took out Savea on halftime to prevent potential try. Fearless despite a stinging arm. Combative at breakdown.

6. Tomas Lezana - 7

Ranging work provided a key thread between pack and the backs. Looked knackered later as tempo caught up.

5. Tomas Lavanini - 8

Bruising obstacle on defence and attack which gifted his teammates space to work in. The toro of the Argentine pack.

4. Guido Petti - 7

Rose like Aconcagua in lineout on occasion. Gave his team a platform from which to base their flair-filled game.

3. N. Tetaz Chaparro - 6

Had his hands, legs and neck full against Tu'inukuafe. Contributed a solid showing to keep side in contest.

2. Augustin Creevy (c) - 6

Skipper snatched at what must have felt like a Ben Smith hologram in 47th. Replaced immediately afterwards.

1. Santiago Garcia Botta - 7

Charged around with confidence and self-belief like a waiter delivering orders of rare steak to customers at a parrilla.

Reserves

16. Julian Montoya - 7

17. Juan Pablo Zeiss - N/A

18. Gaston Cortez - N/A

19. Matias Alemanno - N/A

20. Pablo Matera - 6

21. Tomas Cubelli - N/A

22. Bautista Ezcurra - N/A

23. Juan Cruz Mallia - N/A