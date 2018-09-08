Follow live updates as the All Blacks take on Argentina in their Rugby Championship encounter in Nelson.

The All Blacks have called up Richie Mo'unga for his first test start - one of a handful of changes to the match day 23 made by Steve Hansen, with Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett joining the starting 15. Argentina aren't without changes, though not to the extent of the All Blacks. The experienced Martin Landajo returns in the No.9 jersey, while Jeronimo de la Fuente, Santiago Garcia Botta and Tomas Lezana also join the run-on side.

The All Blacks have never played a match in Nelson, so it's hardly surprising to hear Trafalgar Park has sold out. The sides come into the match with a win in their last game, and Argentina will look for their first ever win against the All Blacks. For the hosts, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi will have the opportunity to earn his first cap for the All Blacks in the No.21 jersey, while Mo'unga has the chance to show what he is capable of at the top level. For the locals, there'll have more to cheer about than they did in Tasman's dismal showing against Auckland last night, with Mako players Frizell and Tim Perry both likely to see solid time on the pitch, while Kane Hames will be providing commentary alongside Nigel Yalden on Radio Sport.

All Blacks:

15. Ben Smith, 14. Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Waisake Naholo, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. TJ Perenara, 8. Kieran Read, 7. Ardie Savea, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Karl Tu'inukuafe.

Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Tim Perry, 18. Ofa Tuungafasi , 19. Sam Whitelock, 20. Luke Whitelock, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Damian McKenzie, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown.

Argentina:

15. Emiliano Boffelli, 14. Bautista Delguy, 13. Matias Moroni, 12. Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11. Ramiro Moyano, 10. Nicolas Sanchez, 9. Martin Landajo, 8. Javier Ortega Desio, 7. Marcos Kremer, 6. Tomas Lezana, 5. Tomas Lavanini, 4. Guido Petti, 3. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2. Augustin Creevy (c), 1. Santiago Garcia Botta.

Reserves: 16. Julian Montoya, 17. Juan Pablo Zeiss, 18. Gaston Cortes, 19. Matias Alemanno, 20. Pablo Matera, 21. Tomas Cubelli, 22. Bautista Ezcurra, 23. Juan Cruz Mallia.