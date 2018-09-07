Rafael Nadal's hopes of winning back-to-back US Open titles are over after his marathon tournament finally took its toll.

The Spaniard retired after losing the first two sets of his semifinal against Juan Martin Del Potro 7-6 6-2.

The Argentine will now meet the winner of the second semi between Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori in the final.

Battered Nadal says No Mas

Nadal never appeared right physically after playing several marathon matches earlier in the tournament, including a five-set epic against Dominic Thiem in the quarters.

Del Potro was in no mood to give his opponent a chance, taking a two-sets-to-love lead when the World No. 1 called a stop to proceedings.

"Of course it's not the best way to win," del Potro said. "I don't like to see him suffer like this."

Nadal had flagged his intention to pull the pin after disagreeing with a line call midway through the second set.

Nadal turned to the chair umpire and reportedly complained. "I'm going to retire anyway but you can't allow this, man," he said.

Nadal hasn’t retired yet, so I’m admittedly confused why he decided to say that. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 7, 2018

Nadal was immediately on the backfoot in the match, dropping serve in the opening game.

The Spaniard had spent more time on court than any other player in the tournament and faced question marks over whether he would be at a physical disadvantage today.

Miles run at the US Open by Rafael Nadal

2017 in 7 matches: 9.21 miles

2018 in 5 matches: 10.28 miles#ESPN — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) September 7, 2018

He immediately broke back and took a 4-3 lead on serve before he was broken again in the ninth game.

But despite having two set points on serve, Del Potro inexplicably blinked and Nadal broke back. "That's just a demoralising turn of events for Del Potro," tennis legend John McEnroe said in commentary for ESPN.

Both men then held serve to force a tiebreaker — and it was the Argentine looking the stronger man as he won it 7-3.

Nadal has been here before...but, man, especially given his work rate this week, that was a lot of tennis to play with no scoreboard pressure to show for it..... — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) September 7, 2018

Del Potro rammed home his advantage in the second set, breaking Nadal to take a 7-6 4-2 lead as the World No. 1 began to really suffer.



Serena's husband's touching tribute



She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women’s rights. She never gives up.



I had this made for @serenawilliams last night after her match with some home videos from 1 year ago this week. Help me make sure she sees it!#iloveyouserena pic.twitter.com/OV6Zo1DBxZ — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) September 7, 2018

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian celebrated her return to the US Open final with a touching Twitter tribute interspersing video of her on-court exploits and the first days of their daughter Olympia a year ago.

Williams suffered life threatening complications after the birth on September 1 of last year, requiring four surgeries to deal with blood clots.

"She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women's rights. She never gives up," Ohanian tweeted, urging fans to share the accompanying video.

"I had this made for @serenawilliams last night after her match with some home videos from 1 year ago this week," he said. "Help me make sure she sees it! #iloveyouserena"

The video contrasts shots of Williams taking the court at Flushing Meadows this week with those of her in a hospital bed, cuddling her baby daughter.

The audio is Serena's emotional on-court interview after her semi-final win over Anastasija Sevastova, when Williams called her run to a second Grand Slam final of the year "incredible".

"A year ago I was fighting for my life in the hospital after I had the baby," Williams said. "Every time I step out on this court I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to play this sport."

Williams meets Japanese 20-year-old Naomi Osaka in the women's final on Sunday.

Bryan brother nukes Newks' record

Mike Bryan won his record-setting 18th Grand Slam doubles title and his second straight with Jack Sock, beating Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-3 6-1.

Bryan won his first 16 majors with twin brother Bob, who then was sidelined with a hip injury. So Mike paired with Sock and they won Wimbledon in just their second event together.

Mike Bryan broke a tie for most major doubles titles with John Newcombe, and at 40 years, four months became the oldest Grand Slam doubles champion in the professional era.

Six of his titles, also a record, have come at the US Open. Bryan and Sock, seeded third, are the first team to win consecutive Grand Slam doubles titles since Mike and Bob won four in a row from 2012-13. They are the first pair to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in the same year since Jonas Bjorkman and Todd Woodbridge in 2003.

Kubot and Melo, seeded seventh, were trying to win their second major together, having won Wimbledon in 2017.