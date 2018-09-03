Mad Monday celebrations have once again overshadowed the opening week of the NRL playoffs with Bulldogs players photographed throwing up and naked.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Bulldogs players stripped naked and grabbed each other's genitals while partying at a private function within view of the public in a Sydney pub.

Under the headline 'Who Let the Dogs Out', the newspaper also featured photos of one player throwing up in an alleyway as the side celebrated the end of the season.

The Sydney club finished 12th on the NRL ladder, well shy of the playoffs after a disappointing 8 win, 16 loss season.

As the Bulldogs were beginning the start their off-season celebrations, on the other side of the city, the NRL were launching the playoffs with a press conference featuring a player from each of the final eight teams.

Manly coach Trent Barrett reportedly cancelled his team's end of season party after the Sea Eagles finished second to last on the table.

However the Daily Telegraph reports that Manly players looked to ignore those orders with a a 20-strong group of players seen in costume in Sydney boarding a party cruise.