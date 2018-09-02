Sprinting legend Usain Bolt's debut in the Aussie A-League didn't match the pre-match fireworks.

And already one of Australia;'s greatest footballers, Mark Bosnich, is questioning how long Bolt will last with the Central Coast Mariners, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

Bosnich said it was impossible to judge Bolt's talents after a 20-minute cameo for the Mariners in a trial on Friday night, but he claimed Bolt would need longer than four months to get his skills up to the level required.

"Forget the fitness side of things, because anyone can get that right, it's the touch, it's the taking on players one on one, it's the passing,'' he told the SMH.

"If he's saying four or five months and it's not costing you anything, which it isn't because you have sponsors, I'd have no problems persevering with him.

"If he actually wants to persevere with it for four or five months, fair play to him.''

Bolt said he felt the pinch after 15 minutes.

The Olympic legend was expected to last no more than a month at the Mariners, but coach Mike Mulvey is prepared to give him 12 months. Cynics have the speedster leaving before the A-League kicks off next month.

"In four months' time I'll be fit,'' Bolt said. "I'll be getting a lot more time on the ball, and I personally feel I will get a contract by then.

"I'll be playing much more time. It's about working and taking my time. I think in four months I should be ready and be one of the boys.''

The crowd of 9958 was down on the anticipated 12,000.