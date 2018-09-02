The Warriors haven't been in the NRL finals for seven years but that's probably no excuse to forget what their jersey looks like.

The NRL posted a cartoon on their official Instagram account last night to promote the first round of the finals.

The problem was Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson was wearing a Kiwis strip alongside the seven other players.

The NRL quickly deleted the post and made a change, with Johnson wearing the correct jersey.

The Warriors face the Penrith Panthers on Saturday night as they look to book a spot in the semifinals.

