He is one of the most decorated players in the world, paid millions to ply his trade in picturesque France. Yet the past 12 months as Montpellier’s marquee man have been a reality check in more ways than one, Aaron Cruden tells Liam Napier.

Eager to immediately impress on arrival in France this time last year, Aaron Cruden instead encountered the most enlightening season of his career.

Emerging through the ranks — Manawatu to the Chiefs and coveted national team — Cruden progressed naturally, even for someone so often outsized, such were his deft skills.

Then came France, and something of a rugby reality check.

Cruden is a World Cup winner. He played 50 tests, starting 26 times. He guided the Chiefs to successive titles, including their maiden, and played 87 minutes against the British and Irish Lions last year.

But when he arrived in Montpellier, the pictures altered dramatically.

And for a first five-eighth, even one of his quality, that is everything. It takes some getting used to.

Pangs of homesickness aside, Cruden and wife Grace had little trouble settling in the south of France.

With Montpellier's 300 annual days of sun, endless beaches and a thriving city centre, it is not hard to see why.

On the field, though, frustrations quickly arose.

Prised from the All Blacks as Mohed Altrad's marquee signing for €800,000 ($1.39 million) per season, Cruden's arrival came with lofty expectations.

Despite Montpellier, this young, ambitious club, suffering a surprise defeat in last year's Top 14 final, Cruden didn't exactly live up to his price tag.

Passionate fans weren't shy expressing displeasure, either.

"They do let you know sometimes if you're not performing to the level they expect of you, but as players, we always know if we're not where we want to be," Cruden says.

Frequent, niggly injuries — more disruptive than debilitating — played their part in hindering confidence. So, too, the language barrier.

But it was more learning to adjust to the French style that caused problems.

Aaron Cruden led the Chiefs to successive Super Rugby titles. Photo / Getty Images

This was the hardest part of shifting abroad.

"I was pretty hard on myself last year, especially when I first got here if I didn't think I played very well. I set high expectations of myself, so I expected better. I think the club, the fans, the players did as well and rightly so. I set the bar high and if I'm not reaching my own standards, then I'm the one who has to go and do something about it.

"Coming off the back of a Super Rugby season and the British and Irish Lions series, I probably didn't realise maybe how fatigued I was, not only physically but mentally. I tried to rip into things here straight away.

"Looking back at it now, the bigger picture was allowing myself time to get the flow of how rugby is over here.

"I'm a certain type of guy that likes to get things right from the first whistle, but over here, it took a little bit longer. For my personal development, it was probably a good thing.

"Once I was able to string some games together and build rhythm during the middle and back end of last season, I started to enjoy myself and feel I was contributing to the team more."

As the only Kiwi recruit — unusual in France — gelling with 10 South Africans, three Georgians, two Fijians and 19 locals also proved difficult.

Building cohesive combinations in any environment takes time, even more so when visions collide under duress with those running off your shoulder.

For a dynamic first-five accustomed to challenging the line, using footwork and deception as key weapons, Cruden initially battled to get his head around the favoured French confrontation.

"They're absolutely massive guys no matter what number they have on, so they enjoy trying to gain ascendancy up front and win the physical battle.

"That's not to say we don't do that in New Zealand but I think we combine the power game with the ability to use the ball into space; to try and set up a defence to think we're going to go one way, and then all of a sudden the ball has beaten the man or gone out the back and we've found space.

"Sometimes here, I don't think that mindset is as natural for some European-based sides or players. That's maybe the development from what I've seen from the younger age groups."

Rather than having an aligned schools system, French players emerge through clubs under a variety of coaching methods.

"We've got great systems back in New Zealand right from under-7s. Some of

the secondary schools are as good as the semi-professional teams."

Montpellier's New Zealand coach, Vern Cotter, expects Cruden to be much more comfortable driving the team this year.

"He struggled like all people who come from New Zealand to the Northern Hemisphere because defences are tighter. They're heavier, older athletes. There's less time and space in some games, and sometimes refereeing can become frustrating.

"He'll be better after his first year. He's now speaking French. He understands the culture, the people around him and what he can ask of them."

On-field struggles aside, one season into his lucrative three-year deal, Cruden has no regrets about walking away from the All Blacks, having slipped from front-runner to deputy.

Aaron Cruden of Montpellier is tackled by George Turner of the Glasgow Warriors. Photo / Getty Images

"While it was the hardest decision to leave New Zealand ... I suppose it will be once I retire, I'll be able to say whether it was the right one. But right now, I certainly think it was. I'm getting to spend a lot of time at home and experience a lot of things — parts of Europe — and enjoy the rugby journey."

Cruden keeps in touch with former All Blacks teammates. And never misses a test. Unlike some, he is anything but tiring of their continued dominance.

"For such a small nation, we're able to keep evolving the game and stay ahead of the curve in terms of the international scene and what teams are trying to do.

"It's a credit to the set-up and organisation we have in New Zealand. It's easy to be the teams who are always chasing the best but it's often hard to be the best team who doesn't have anyone to chase. They still seem to be able to keep producing world-class players, performances and results."

Yes, there is a wry smile, too, about the familiar debate around who should don the black No 10 jersey each week.

Cruden, well versed, notes Richie Mo'unga is merely the latest catalyst to spark feverish opinions.

Reminiscing about his time, Cruden believes healthy competition to push every player every week sets the All Blacks apart.

"The day that changes may be the day it starts to decline for the All Blacks, so I hope I never see that happen."

Even after losing Cruden and Lima Sopoaga, who arrived at Wasps this week, in the past 12 months (two of their three most experienced first-fives), the All Blacks still boast ridiculous depth in the playmaking role. And yet many in New Zealand remain unsatisfied.

Speaking before Beauden Barrett's four-try heroics at Eden Park, Cruden had no doubts about the pecking order.

"Regardless of who does the job, I would hope most New Zealand fans would be pretty happy. Knowing Steve [Hansen] and his coaching group and what they've done in the past, they certainly have faith in their incumbent, the guy who has been there, done that before.

"That's Beauden at this stage. The way he has played in the last two years has been outstanding. In a way, it would be unfair to move on from him but I'm sure they'll give Damian and Richie a chance.

"Player development is something the All Blacks have been good at. But, for now, unless there's a dip in form, I think Beauden deserves to wear the 10 jersey and then you look to introduce Richie or Damian who have that X factor and the ability to blow the game wide apart in the latter stages.

"That's why the All Blacks are so good — the ability to make a few personnel or tactical changes and it seems to make things click."

Come 2019 and the end of his contract, Cruden will be 31. While his days in a black jersey are behind him, pulling on a green one still appeals.

"I've always thought to myself I'd love to get back at some point, even if it was just to play for Manawatu again. I wouldn't rule out a return to New Zealand but, in saying that, we do love it over here.

"Two years is a long time. Maybe we decide to re-sign here. Maybe we decide to head somewhere else. Maybe we decide to go home. We'll see where we end up."

For now, it is back to deciphering those French pictures.