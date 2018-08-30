Kiwi shot putter Tom Walsh has claimed his second overall Diamond League title while breaking a record in the process.

The Kiwi shot putter has beaten the all-time Diamond League record by four centimetres, with a throw of 22.60 metres in his second effort at the season-ending event in Zurich

The win sees the reigning world champion clinch the overall title and a purse of NZ$75,000, after also winning in Oslo and Morocco.

Walsh's throw was just seven centimetres shy of his personal best, set earlier this year in Auckland.

American Darrell Hill finished in second, 20cm behind Walsh. Olympic champion Ryan Crouser finished third.

"I am so happy, things went well for me. It was a tough competition today and the result is just so great," Walsh said.

Break 30 year old meet record✅

Break Diamond League record✅

Win the Diamond League 2018 men’s shot put title✅ @TomWalshSP = 👑 pic.twitter.com/5meRNkmVfM — IAAF (@iaaforg) August 30, 2018



