The All Blacks are strutting their stuff for the Jockey Fashion show as part of Fashion Week.

Rugby stars — including All Blacks Damian McKenzie and Ngani Laumape — are swapping their footy gear for the runway today.

All Black Sevens stars Kurt Baker and Trael Jaoss even traded a rugby ball for a baseball bat and glove as they walzed down the runway.

Baker — notorious for taking naked pictures with some of the trophies he has won with his Sevens team-mates — will be replacing the cups with the yet-to-be-released Jockey Men's range.

Jockey's female pin-up Matilda Rice was joined by social media influencer and former Dancing with the Stars contestant Jess Quinn.

Matilda Rice in the Jockey underwear show at New Zealand Fashion Week.

Jess Quinn in the Jockey underwear show at New Zealand Fashion Week.

Celebrity Go Pro'er Logan Dodds also made an appearance in the Jockey event at Fashion Week.

The event was Rice's third time on the Fashion Week runway.

"It's always so much fun and a really supportive atmosphere," she told Spy. "I haven't been prepping too hard but I've certainly laid off any extra treats for the past couple of weeks. Nothing like having to be in your underwear in front of people to motivate you to hit the gym!"

Dodds revealed he had been putting in the hard yards to be in primo condition.

"Knowing the iconic Jockey Fashion show is full of All Blacks with exceptional bodies, I'm taking this opportunity as a bit of a challenge to show what a gypsy traveller can bring to the stage," he told Spy. "I have upped my training, but mostly I'm really looking forward to the experience and being a part of something rather awesome to NZ!"

Guests can expect a different experience this year with plenty of surprise elements. The typical runway show has been transformed into a high-energy, immersive show, and will feature a theme guests will recognise as soon as they enter the doors to the Jockey Stadium.