The new Silver Ferns coach will be announced at 3pm today.

Noeline Taurua is tipped to be named as Janine Southby's replacement after Southby resigned from the role last month.

Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie recently insisted the board were in talks with multiple candidates and denied any deal had been made with the Taurua.

Last week Taurua coached the Sunshine Coast Lightning to the Super Netball title. She has one more year on her contract with the Lightning.

Taurua would be the first Silver Ferns coach to lead the national side while being contracted to an Australian franchise.

The Ferns will play England on September 15 at Spark Arena before taking on South Africa's Proteas on September 18 in Tauranga.