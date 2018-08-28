One Marseille supporter made this most of his chance to take part in a ceremonial kick-off on Sunday.

The fan, whose father died in a car crash on his way to watch Marseille, was invited to get things underway ahead of the club's Ligue 1 clash with Rennes.

However, instead of passing the ball, the youngster proceeded to sprint through the visitor's half before firing the ball into the back of the net.

After finding the net he went on to celebrate in emphatic fashion, removing his shirt before performing a trademark striker's knee slide.

The Marseille faithful inside the Stade Velodrome clearly enjoyed the moment of audaciousness as they responded with a huge cheer as the ball had crossed the line.

Unfortunately for the home side their spirits were soon dampened as Rennes took a 2-0 lead.

However, the hosts fought back with Lucas Ocampos netting before Ramy Bensebaini's pwn goal saw the clash end in a draw.

Marseille sit 11th in Ligue 1 with four points from their first three game.