Veteran Australian Journalist Dean Ritchie has apologised to Warriors fans in his most recent column.

Ritchie, who is one of rugby league's most respected voices, celebrated 30 years with New Ltd and the Daily Telegraph in 2016, but earlier this year turned on the Warriors.

The column was headlined: 'I was wrong, Warriors fans' and the first sentence read 'S.O.R.R.Y.'

"What else can I say, Warriors fans? I apologise," said Ritchie.

"On April 3, I launched a heavy attack on the New Zealand Warriors' desire, history and culture.

"It infuriated so many Warriors fans I actually received death threats from across the Tasman.

"Even members of the club's coaching staff questioned me.

"I wrote: "Let's sit back and wait for the great Kiwi collapse. It will be seismic and spectacular. A team that has been soft, disinterested and fragile. "Their issues are deep-seated around culture and history. "I am not convinced the Warriors can suddenly find success; somehow discover a winning passion or formula over an entire season. "They have tried everything – and failed. They have been a dud club for 23 years."

"There's nothing more I can say right now other than I was wrong.

"The Warriors have been robust for most of the season and sit on 30 competition points. This will be the club's first semi-final series since 2011.

"Coach Steve Kearney has stayed calm and composed this year. He may have finally unlocked the enigmatic Warriors.

"New Zealand lift when playing strong sides and I cannot totally dismiss them when discussing possible premiers.

"They have size, creativity and a wonderful spine.

"I still believe this club has under-achieved but this year is a start. They are off to the finals and good luck to them.

"We all make mistakes."

It has been a topsy-turvy NRL season of widely erratic form, a trend which has continued into the final weeks of the regular season.

No team is trending strongly upwards, although a couple have fallen sharply.

This leaves the Warriors with plenty of hope although to win the title, they would need to do what no team is finding easy right now and win four games in a row.

While there is an outside chance of the Warriors finishing fourth when the final round is completed this weekend, they will almost certainly face a sudden-death playoff campaign.

With the top eight teams already known, we check out the Warriors prospects against their playoff rivals who are listed here in current premiership order.

STORM

Title odds:

$4

Warriors 2018 results v Storm:

L 10 - 50 L 6-12

August form:

LLWW

The good news for the Warriors:

The Storm have not quite been hitting their straps, and are still fiddling with their halves combo.

The bad news:

The Camerons...Smith has overcome injury, Munster is in dangerous form The Storm will almost certainly have initial home ground advantage.

The verdict:

The Storm know how to pick the Warriors apart. Storm to win comfortably over a tiring Warriors.

Quotable quote:

Storm prop Jesse Bromwich: "We'll play anywhere, anytime, but home-ground advantage in a finals game is massive."

ROOSTERS

Title odds:

$3.50

Warriors 2018 results v Roosters:

W 30 - 6 L 0 - 32

August form:

WWLL

The good news for the Warriors:

Prop Dylan Napa is suspended for the first two playoff weeks and he is the big, aggressive type of forward the Warriors struggle with.

The bad news:

The narrow title favourites have a power backline - including the erratic but often unstoppable Latrell Mitchell - who could destroy the Warriors centres.

The verdict:

The Warriors are more than capable of upsetting the Roosters, particularly if "Nasty" Napa is missing.

Quotable quote:

Sydney Morning Herald - "Napa's absence threatens to be a huge blow for the Roosters, who desperately need his direct play and grunt through the middle".

RABBITOHS

Title odds:

$5

Warriors 2018 results v Rabbitohs:

W 32 - 20 L 10 - 30

August form:

WLLL

The good news for the Warriors:

Their form of late has been patchy.

The bad news:

Still to be feared in the playoff cauldron. Lots of power up the middle, and Damien Cook's dummy half running to worry about.

Verdict:

Still don't fancy the Warriors against this mob — Sam Burgess will ensure they are firing on all of their considerable cylinders when it counts

Quotable quote:

NRL.com pundit Jamie Soward: "They look really tired. Their Origin hangover was delayed...missed a chance to give Cook a rest and have him firing in the finals".

SHARKS

Title odds:

$6

Warriors 2018 results v Sharks:

L 15 - 18

Sharks August form:

LWWW

The good news for the Warriors:

The Sharks are running on some old legs. New Prime Minister Scott Morrison is a mad Sharks fan, and Aussie PMs aren't having much luck of late.

The bad news:

Those old legs belong to some tough hombres. Giant prop Andrew Fifita on his best days is a nightmare and he is in a fiery mood.

Verdict:

Cronulla all the way, even if the score is fairly close.

Quotable quote:

Commentator Andrew Voss (Fox): "Alarm bells should be ringing for their finals opponents...there is still plenty of improvement left in this Cronulla side."

PANTHERS

Title odds:

$31

Warriors 2018 results v Panthers:

L 4 - 36 W 36 - 16

Panthers August form:

WWLL

The good news for the Warriors:

Panthers supremo Phil Gould's sacking of coach Anthony Griffin in sight of the finals is turning into a disaster.

The bad news:

The Panthers are fightback specialists, and if James Maloney's knee is okay the Panthers will be a dangerous animal again.

The verdict:

Warriors to hang on for a victory, if they get a fast start.

Quotable quote:

Commentator Michael Ennis (Fox): "Penrith's form was sliding but they were finding ways to win...but since Anthony Griffin was removed they've been comprehensively beaten."

DRAGONS

Title odds:

$34

Warriors 2018 results v Dragons:

W 20 - 12 W 18 - 12

Dragons August form:

LLWL

The good news for the Warriors:

The Warriors have the wood on them. The Dragons are falling apart - even their own fans booed them last week.

The bad news:

There isn't any. This is the team most teams will want to meet.

Verdict:

Warriors all the way.

Quotable quote:

"The Dragons are officially done" - sportingnews headline, after last week's crushing defeat against the Bulldogs at home.

BRONCOS

Title odds

: $11

Warriors 2018 results v Broncos:

L 18 - 27 W 26 - 6

Broncos' August form:

LLWW

The good news for the Warriors:

The Warriors have a recent, decent win over the Broncos.

The bad news:

They Broncos have hit unexpectedly great form. Coach Wayne Bennett has won a title or two over the years, even if he is about to be pushed out of Brisbane.

The verdict:

Far less confident about the Warriors chances against them than a few weeks ago.

Quotable quote:

Commentator Matthew Johns (Fox): "...we're seeing it again - pressure brings out the best in Wayne Bennett-coached sides."