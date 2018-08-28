Spectators at the US Open were stunned when Felix Auger-Aliassime retired from his first round match against Denis Shapovalov after tearfully complaining about problems with his heart.

The 18-year-old was inconsolable as he pulled out of the clash against his fellow Canadian during the third set.

Shapovalov won the opener 7-5 before Auger-Aliassime hit back to win the second by the same scoreline. On a hot day in New York, the teenager had called for the doctor after clutching at his heart and having difficulty breathing.

There was real concern for him as he lay on the ground in obvious distress. He wanted to withdraw but his opponent — who is also a good friend — was full of encouragement for him.

"Just try your best, keep going," Shapovalov said.

Auger-Aliassime kept pushing but it all became too much for him when down 4-1 in the third set. He said he felt faint and his heart was racing.

Denis Shapovalov, left, of Canada, passes in front of Felix Auger-Aliassime, also of Canada, during their first-round match at the U.S. Open. Photo / AP

The teenager was distraught as he pulled the plug, sobbing uncontrollably. But Shapovalov once again showed incredible sportsmanship, embracing him at the net as he tried to console his heartbroken foe. While they hugged, Shapovalov said: "You played a f***ing great match."

Auger-Aliassime apologised to the crowd as he left the court and Shapovalov continued his classy display in the face of the rival teenager's nightmare.

"It's actually really tough to see him going out like this," Shapovalov said. "I told him at the net we're going to be back here, we're going to play so many of these."

The genuine care and concern from Shapovalov as he talked about his friend Felix after that match is something I won’t forget for a long time. #USOpen — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 27, 2018

Early reports suggest Auger-Aliassime has had problems with his heart before after being diagnosed with "tachycardia", which forced him to retire from a Challenger event in Guadeloupe in 2017.

The scary incident on Tuesday shocked tennis reporters who witnessed it.

Heartbreaking scene in New York as Felix Auger-Aliassime retires after heart issues at the #USOpen.



World No. 28 Shapovalov, 19, is the youngest player in the ATP top 100. Auger-Aliassime, ranked 117 in the world, turned 18 on August 8, making him youngest player in the ATP top 200.

Their combined age made this the youngest US Open men's match since 2006, when Novak Djokovic, 19, beat Donald Young, 17.

DASHA'S RUTHLESS STATEMENT

Daria Gavrilova has delivered a US Open statement of intent to continue Australia's promising start to the final grand slam event of the year. A near-flawless Gavrilova crushed Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0 6-0 in just 51 minutes to join Ashleigh Barty and Open debutant Jason Kubler in the second round in New York.

Gavrilova's rare double-bagel victory vaulted the 25th seed into a potential showdown on Wednesday with two-time Australian Open champion and former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.

The 2010 US Open junior champion arrived at Flushing Meadows frustrated at having won just one match in six subsequent appearances in the women's draw. And it was obvious from the outset Gavrilova was on a mission.

The 24-year-old conceded just 12 points in the opening set and was even more ruthless in the second, dropping a meagre four points to clinch the most one- sided victory of her grand slam career.

Barty earlier thumped Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur 6-1 6-3 in an equally impressive performance in sweltering day-one heat.

Kubler's 6-3 6-3 6-4 upset victory over 19th-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agut was the 25-year-old wildcard's first grand slam win of his injury-plagued career.

But James Duckworth and Jordan Thompson bowed out with gallant first-round defeats.

Duckworth stretched Andy Murray to four sets only to fall 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 6-3 to the former world No. 1 and 2012 champion while Thompson lost to Brit Cameron Norrie 7-5 4-6 6-4 6-3.