Follow live updates of the second Bledisloe Cup test between the All Blacks and the Wallabies from Eden Park.

The Wallabies haven't won at Eden Park since 1986 - do they have any chance of snapping that streak tonight?

The All Blacks on the other hand, have had a major reshuffle in their backline. With injuries to Rieko Ioane (hamstring) and Ryan Crotty (concussion), storming midfielder Ngani Laumape and fullback Jordie Barrett coming into the starting 15. This means Ben Smith switches from fullback to left wing with Waisake Naholo – coming off one his best performances in an All Black jersey – moving to the right side. The starting pack stays the same, with the only change being on the bench seeing Ofa Tuungafasi replacing last week's debutant Tim Perry.

It's Owen Franks' turn to hit a ton, becoming the ninth All Black to play 100 test matches when he runs out against the Wallabies. The 30-year-old made his debut against Italy in Christchurch in 2009 aged 21, and has been an All Black stalwart ever since. He was on fire at the All Blacks press conference during the week, revealing a hilarious story about bringing a protein shake to his wedding to avoid being "hangry". Another fun fact: Franks holds the record for playing the most tests without scoring a try.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has reacted to last week's disappointing performance – especially at scrumtime – by dropping both of his starting props. Scott Sio returns to replace Tom Robertson while Allan Alalaatoa has been promoted in place of Sekope Kepu. Tongan Thor Taniela Tupou has failed to overcome his hamstring injury which made him miss last week's test.

Wallabies rookie and last week's sole tryscorer Jack Maddocks will make his first start replacing star fullback Israel Folau. Dane Haylett-Petty will move to fullback with Maddocks coming into the wing.