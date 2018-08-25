One of the Warriors biggest supporters helped lead celebrations in the sheds with an impromptu breakdancing routine following last night's impressive 36-16 NRL win over Penrith.

Mark Dekker – or Mark Carter as he prefers to be known – captured the emotion of the victory which confirmed the Warriors place in the finals when he busted out a few moves as the players belted out their victory song.

The 31-year-old with down syndrome has been working with the Warriors throughout the season as the side's official water runner at training each week.

Dekker is regularly included in their team huddles, joining in their breathing exercises and sharing a few motivational words in the lead-up to game day. The club recently arranged for him to have special accreditation that allows him to roam the sidelines pre-game and on to the field and inside the changing rooms after fulltime.

His mantra - "do the mahi, get the treats" - borrowed from Kiwi social media star William Waiirua, helped inspire the side before their round three win over Canberra and has been a constant catch-cry throughout their campaign.

Dekker was bursting with pride over the team's performance and said it was a thrill to be able to enjoy the occassion with the team.

"It was cool and awesome to dance and celebrate with my teammates," said Dekker.

"My team played a good game, they did the mahi and got the treats. I am very proud."

That message will continue to hold weight in the coming weeks and throughout the lead-up to next Friday's final round home game against Canberra, which also doubles as retiring former captain Simon Mannering's 300th match and possibly his last at Mt Smart Stadium.

Mark Dekker who was born with Down syndrome is regularly helping the NZ Warriors NRL rugby league team at training sessions. Photo / Greg Bowker

Mannering was pleased Dekker was able to enjoy the win with the players and rated his breakdancing as better than the recent efforts of victorious Crusaders Super Rugby coach Scott Robertson.

"It was very similar to Scott Robertson but I think Mark might have him covered actually," said Mannering.

"It was cool, we've got some really good people here involved with the club and it was great to have a lot of them in here to enjoy the moment with us.

"He is a unique character. We're pretty lucky to be in a privileged position we are and you don't realise sometimes what it means to people.

"It's cool that this year we've been able to repay some of that support with some really good performances and hopefully we can carry it on."

Mannering was thrilled his side were able to clinch their first playoff spot since 2011 but stressed they won't be getting carried away with the result over the Panthers.

"We'll enjoy tonight but I'm sure once we look at the video there will be things that we can do better and it will be back to business as usual."