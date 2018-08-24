Follow live as the New Zealand Warriors take on Penrith Panthers at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland.

Here we go again.

With so much on the line tonight for the Warriors, it seems appropriate that the Panthers are the opponents, as they have played their part in many season-defining clashes over the years.

Indeed, some Warriors fans might be saying 'Why is it always Penrith?'

There is a sense of symmetry in tonight's match, where a Warriors victory would boost them to 30 competition points and book a long-awaited finals spot.

It's an almost identical situation to the last time the Warriors made the playoffs in 2011.

Back then a round 24 win over Penrith (26-12) assured them of a spot in the top eight, and took them from 28 to 30 points on the NRL ladder. Shaun Johnson and Simon Mannering are the only survivors from that match. There have been several other milestone moments involving the "Mountain men" this decade.

The 12-6 win in Sydney in 2010 was one of the finest of the Ivan Cleary era. Penrith had 59 tackles in the opposition 20 metre zone (compared with eight for the visitors) and benefited from a lopsided penalty count, but the Warriors exhibited the steel that saw them finish fifth that season.

In 2012 the 18-16 defeat to the "Chocolate Soldiers" at Mt Smart in round 22 was the end of the road for coach Brian McClennan.

It was the Warriors' sixth consecutive defeat, and joint owners Eric Watson and Owen Glenn ran out of patience. The coach's departure was confirmed just two days later.

The following year the Warriors were smashed 62-6 at Penrith Stadium, just 10 matches into Matthew Elliott's tenure.

The nature of the defeat raised doubts about Elliott's abilities which never really went away, and the Australian was relieved of his position less than a year later.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking contest with the Panthers was the final-round match in 2014.

The Warriors were in eighth place as they travelled to Penrith, and would remain there with a win, though even a narrow defeat would also suffice due to a superior points differential over the ninth-placed Broncos.

However, the Auckland club slumped to a 22-6 defeat, which meant they missed the playoffs and Brisbane sneaked into the top eight by 13 points.

The Panthers have become one of the Warriors' toughest foes.

The Auckland club have only won two of the last 10 encounters, though both of those victories came at Mt Smart.

The Warriors' sole win in the last four seasons (2016) came via golden point, and it took a spectacular Johnson try in the extra-time period.

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary has proved the difference in recent matches, and will again be crucial tonight, especially with the absence of injured James Maloney.

"They are a very tough team," said Warriors centre Solomone Kata.

"They are probably one of the most aggressive teams in the NRL, always coming at you.

"And they have a lot of danger on attack, so we have to be ready."