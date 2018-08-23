If you're a woman in 2018, your only shot at featuring in Forbes' list of the highest paid athletes in the world is to make the female-only list.

And it is that list that Serena Williams - everyone's favourite female athlete - has topped, becoming the highest paid female athlete for the third consecutive year.

Williams, who returned to the court in March after the birth of her first child, only earned $62,000 in winnings but received $27.1 million from endorsements, according to Forbes' annual list.

The 23-time grand slam champion earned twice as much off the court than any other female athlete, but it still wasn't enough to make Forbes' ranking of the world's 100 highest paid athletes.

Not a single woman featured in the world list released in June, a shameful indictment on the state of sport.

The female list was dominated by tennis stars who made up the top six in the rankings.

Forbes' top 10 highest paid female athletes

Serena Williams (tennis) - $18.1m

Caroline Wozniacki (tennis) - $13m

Sloane Stephens (tennis) - $11.2m

Garbine Muguruza (tennis) - $11m

Maria Sharapova (tennis) - $10.5m

Venus Williams (tennis) - $10.2m

P. V. Sindhu (badminton) - $8.5m

Simona Halep (tennis) - $7.7m

Danica Patrick (race car driving) - $7.5m

Angelique Kerber (tennis) - $7m