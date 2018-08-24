Auckland's Waiheke Island was this week roused from its tourist off-season slumber by a pack of travelling Wallabies - the Australian national rugby union team.

In their self-described "quintessentially laid-back" attitude, Waiheke residents tried to keep a lid on their excitement as hulking transtasman rugby stars filtered through their abundant wineries, coffee shops and beaches.

But as many of the rugby keen locals admit, coach Michael Cheika's unconventional decision to make Waiheke Island the Wallabies' base ahead of this Saturday's second Bledisloe Cup test marks by far their most invigorating winter in memory.

"We're just rapt to get them here. In the middle of winter not much happens in Waiheke," said local brewer Mike Hindmarsh.

"We get bombarded for three weeks each year over summer and then it's right off, so the attention's nice. Good on 'em, it's bloody great."

Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou braves the pool temperature at Waiheke Island Resort in rugged preparation for the 2nd test against the All Blacks at Eden Park tonight. Photo / Brett Phibb

Despite any pressure the Wallabies might feel following a dispiriting 13-38 loss to the All Blacks in Sydney last week, the Waiheke locals uniformly described their encounters with the team as charming.

"They were super pleasant, it was lovely to have them," Simone Artz, a waitress at Waiheke's Oyster Inn, said.

"I don't know which players. There was a very attractive looking one, they were all quite attractive, we gave them oysters and fish and chips."

Local Te Matuku oysters to be exact, and triple-cooked chips. Although it's believed the indulgent meal was actually served to Wallabies coaches, not players.

The first public interaction the Wallabies had with Waiheke locals was Tuesday afternoon at Onetangi Sports Park when the team opened up their training session.

Intended for just the final 20 minutes of the session, the fan meet-and-greet lasted more than an hour.

"It was really cool. I didn't know we were going over to see the Wallabies at first," said Taine Jackson, a 12-year-old Waiheke rugby player.

"I got asked onto the field and kicked with them.

"I would probably describe it as very inspiring. I kinda want to be more like them one day."

Tuesday's training session signalled the end of the team's official duties, and it was off to Batch Winery for dinner.

Batch general manager Frank Lepera said they enjoyed a three-course meal of lamb rump, Hāpuku fish, pumpkin gnocchi, and of course, pavlova for dessert.

"Our head chef Christian Mata was a huge fan so he was really excited to cook for them," Lepera said.

"They just kept to themselves, were relaxed, made small talk with the staff. They were just really great guests."

Wallabies openside flanker David Pocock with Waiheke local Mike Hindmarsh at Onetangi Sports Park on August 21, 2018.

Wednesday was the team's day off, and in separate groups they dispersed throughout Waiheke.

There were walks along Onetangi Beach and Oneroa coffee shop visits, but unfortunately, many of the activities on the island did not cater to the numbers, and bulk, of professional rugby players.

Adventure Fishing Charter owner Phil Scott said he just couldn't accommodate the Wallabies.

"My boat can only take five people, they wanted to take 10," he said, despite it being the largest boat on the island.

"I don't know anybody else who could have done it. They'd have to take a boat from town."

A giant flying fox ride, EcoZip, did also not meet health and safety requirements.

"We've got a maximum weight range of 125kg, I think their smallest player is 126kg," a staff member laughed.

Another stunt the Wallabies encountered at their residence, the Waiheke Island Resort, came from the owner of Waiheke Brewing Co owner Mark Hutchinson.

Wallabies Kurtley Beale and 1st-five Bernard Foley brave the pool temperature at their base at Waiheke Island Resort in preparation for the second test against the All Blacks.

He placed a huge pallet of his Heke Lager outside the players' rooms with the sign:

"Welcome to Waiheke Wallabies. If you win on Saturday this Heke is all yours. If not we'll put it on the bar for the locals! No Pressure."

"They got off the bus and said, 'We may as well take the beers now because we're going to win on the weekend', had a chuckle and sauntered off," Hutchinson said.

Then there was Waiheke Island Resort, where the 52-strong Wallabies team settled into refurbished sea-view villas, character cottages and chalets.

The Wallabies team occupied exclusive use of the Waiheke Island Resort, Auckland, in the week leading up to the second test against the All Blacks set for August 25, 2018, at Eden Park.

Resort general manager Park MacKay described them as "dream clients".

"Honestly, our staff have been a little star struck," MacKay said.

"My bar manager is a rugby referee and is trying to negotiate a few signatures.

"We have poured all of our resources into nailing this service because to be honest my goal is to have the Wallabies back again."

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika with local Waiheke children (from left) Zoe, Max and Sam Hindmarsh.

If the Wallabies do manage an improbable win on Saturday and break their 32-year hoodoo at Eden Park, Waiheke locals may take solace in the fact they may again see an off-season Wallaby invasion in years to come.

Guns, nudity and chicken slaying

The Springboks' build-up to the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia was mired in controversy after the ill-fated "Kamp Staaldraad" military-style boot camp. Meant to be a bonding camp, it later emerged players were forced to climb naked into a foxhole filled with ice-cold water while having to listen to loud audio of the haka and God Save the Queen. At another time players were forced to pump up rugby balls, naked, while in a lake; allegedly in front of people holding firearms. Players also had to crawl naked across gravel, kill and cook chickens.

Life's a beach

Hardcore training wasn't on the All Blacks' agenda when they headed to Corsica in the week leading up to kick-off of the 2007 Rugby World Cup. For several days the All Blacks soaked up the sun, took dips in the Mediterranean and cycled around the island. The island retreat didn't help the All Blacks come game time though – with the team exiting the World Cup at the quarterfinal stage; their worst effort.

Gone walkabout

The Republic of Ireland's pre 2002 Football World Cup camp was notable for the exit of the side's captain, Roy Keane. The Manchester United legend shocked team-mates, team management and fans by calling it quits after falling out with the side's management. One team-mate even claimed that Keane had walked out of camp twice. Initially he was enticed back into the fold, only to quit for good.

Rugby double header

Who: Black Ferns v Australia, 5pm, All Blacks v Wallabies, 7.35pm

Where: Eden Park

Weather: South-westerly winds, fine and a high of 13C at kick-off

Fan trail: From Ponsonby Rd to Eden Park, starting at 4pm