The Little League World Series is an annual baseball tournament in the United States for children aged 10-12 years old.

And this year one early developer is hogging all the headlines.

Ronald Vizcaino is 12 years old, 1.85m (6-foot-1), 112kg, and plays first base and pitches for Catalunya, a Little League team from Spain. Best of luck to anyone that has to face this guy when he's at bat or on the mound.

This 12-year-old would be intimidating even on a MLB mound. pic.twitter.com/wkeMYYcRKw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 20, 2018

The two stars against Czech team Juan Salazar pitching 6 innings 13K & 1 bunt hit and Ronald Vizcaino walkoff homerun at the 6th with 2 outs. pic.twitter.com/eOhsZXDNRS — Little League Catalonia (@LittleCatalonia) July 23, 2018

Things I would not want to be doing on a baseball field vs. Ronald Vizcaino: 1. Pitching against him 2. Hitting against him.



Gonna be fun to watch! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/AH17UtF34T — Shadows Of Wrigley (@ShadowofWrigley) August 16, 2018

Great meeting the Europe-Africa LLWS representatives from Barcelona yesterday while on vacation. I’ll see you all next week in Williamsport! #llws #espn @FCBeisbolSofbol @LittleLeague pic.twitter.com/0LyeJIjkr8 — Scott Gustafson (@SGus7) August 9, 2018