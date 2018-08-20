Finally, a victory for the Wallabies.

The All Blacks are the best team in the world, but their players are trumped by a couple of Aussies on payday.

The Australians may be staying at an everyman retreat on Waiheke Island before the Eden Park test, but star fullback Israel Folau and captain Michael Hooper are in the penthouse of rugby earnings according to Wales Online.

In a role reversal, lightweight loose forward Hooper scores a handy little victory over his All Blacks captaincy counterpart Kieran Read, one of the greatest forwards ever.

Advertisement

Former All Blacks are going gangbusters in the annual income department, but none of the current team make the world's top 10.

The Wales Online roundup ranks the injured Folau as the world's highest paid player. The top All Blacks are Read, Beauden Barrett and Sonny Bill Williams.

Dan Carter is in second place - despite a wage drop leaving France - alongside former Wallaby Matt Giteau who is also in Japan.

1) Israel Folau (Waratahs & Australia) $2.2m

2) Dan Carter (Kobe Steel) $2.13m

3) Matt Giteau (Suntory) $2.13m

4) Charles Piutau (Bristol) $1.92m

5) Aaron Cruden (Montpelier) $1.31m

6) Steven Luatua (Bristol) $1.25m

7) Dan Biggar (Northampton & Wales)

8) Ma'a Nonu (Toulon) $1.16m

9) Nicholas Sanchez (Stade Francais & Argentina) $1.12m

10) Michael Hooper (Waratahs & Australia) $1.1m

15th) Kieran Read, Beauden Barrett, Sonny Bill Williams (NZ) $1m.