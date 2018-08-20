Ronda Rousey is the WWE Raw women's champion — and she did it in style.

The former UFC star obliterated Alexa Bliss in a one-sided match to claim the belt for the first time.

Rousey was so fearsome Bliss was reluctant to enter the ring for the fight, so Rousey sat with her back turned and eyes shut to coax her inside the ropes.

Once the action began, Rousey used the rapid-fire punches and judo tosses that have become her hallmark to steamroll Bliss before finishing her with her vaunted armbar.

"Nobody is going to be able to beat her," a commentator said.

Rousey celebrated with her husband, former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, who was watching ringside.

In the main event, Roman Reigns left SummerSlam with the Universal Championship as Braun Strowman's promise to challenge for the title went unfulfilled.

Strowman put Reigns and Brock Lesnar on notice ahead of their match, entering the ring and pledging to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase once the contest was completed.

"I refuse to be a coward and cash it in when my opponent's back is turned," Strowman roared. "I am the monster among men and I do things face to face."

Reigns took advantage of the distraction by hitting Lesnar with a Superman punch — and followed it with two more to put the champ on the backfoot.

After being hit with a spear, Lesnar survived by locking a guillotine choke but he couldn't force Reigns to tap.

The champ turned his attention to Strowman, leaving the ring to hit him with an F5 and then beating him with the briefcase and a chair.

But it gave Reigns time to recover and when Lesnar re-entered the ring he was waiting to finish him with a spear.

It was enough to win the match — and see Reigns join Lesnar as the only men to hold the WWE and Universal championships in their career.