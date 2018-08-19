It is one of the most famous hoodoos in sport. The Wallabies' last victory against the All Blacks at Eden Park was in 1986, when the Alan Jones-coached side won by an impressive 22-9 to clinch the series in New Zealand.

The record is so bad, that winning at Eden Park has become un-Australian.

Here's a potted history of the Wallabies' visits to the home of New Zealand rugby during the last 32 years.

Since the 1986 victory, they have suffered 17 straight defeats.

The All Blacks have scored more than twice the number of points as Australia in those games, the average scoreline being 29-14.

The teams that day 32 years ago were:

NZ: Kieran Crowley, John Kirwan, Joe Stanley, Arthur Stone, Craig Green, Frano Botica (replaced by Marty Berry), David Kirk (c); Mike Brewer, Jock Hobbs, Mark Shaw, Murray Pierce, Gary Whetton, Gary Knight, Hika Reid, Steve McDowall.

Australia: Andrew Leeds, Matt Burke, Brett Papworth, Andrew Slack (c), David Campese, Michael Lynagh, Nick Farr-Jones; Steve Tuynman, Jeff Miller, Simon Poidevin, Bill Campbell, Steve Cutler, Topo Rodriguez, Tom Lawton, Mark Hartill.

Closest defeat: 6-3, 1991

Victory was there for the taking but Michael Lynagh suffered the goalkicking horrors (All Blacks ace Grant Fox also had his problems) in a match which featured long runs by two female streakers.

Biggest defeat: 51-20, 2014

After a draw in Sydney, the All Blacks went berserk scoring their biggest victory over the Wallabies with Richie McCaw scoring twice after an early yellow card.

Last encounter: 37-10, 2016

The All Blacks re-wrote the record books with an 18th straight test win. The Aussies were less than impressed after Henry Speight had a try disallowed by the TMO early in the second half. That would have evened the scores at 15-all - but instead the All Blacks scored 32 unanswered points.

Most significant defeat 1: 6-20, 2011 RWC semifinal

After a draining quarterfinal win over South Africa, Australia were hit by a powerful opening surge from the All Blacks, the home side's best display in the tournament.

Most significant defeat 2: 17-21, 2003 - Bledisloe Cup

The end of a wonderful Wallabies era, as the All Blacks claimed the Bledisloe for the first time since 1997. The Wallabies got significant revenge two months later in the World Cup semifinal in Sydney.

Interesting fact 1

The Wallabies have scored just one first half try at Eden Park since 2009. Their halftime score in last six encounters - 0, 6, 0, 6, 6, 7.

Interesting fact 2

They led at halftime in three of the 17 defeats.

Interesting fact 3

Of the 46 players involved in the Saturday's test in Sydney, only four (Tatafu Polota-Nau, Sekope, Ben Smith and Kieran Read) were alive but most likely in nappies the last time Australia beat New Zealand at Eden Park.

Interesting fact 4

The Wallabies have won at Eden Park in more recent times, beating Wales in the 2011 Rugby World Cup bronze final. They did however lose to Ireland during pool play at Eden Park making their record 1-18 at Eden Park since the 1986 victory.

The Wallabies have lost 22-straight against the All Blacks in New Zealand since their 23-15 win in Dunedin in 2001.

In their last four clashes in Auckland the Wallabies have lost by a combined 108 points.

Last time Australia won in:

Dunedin - 2001 (Current losing streak - 2)

Wellington - 2000 (Lost 4)

Christchurch - 1998 (Lost 3)

Auckland - 1986 (Lost 17)