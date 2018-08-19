Wallabies star David Pocock has once again shown why he is one of the nicest guys in rugby.

Pocock earned praise from his Bledisloe Cup rival Sam Cane for the way he reacted to Ryan Crotty going down with a head injury during the All Blacks' 38-13 victory over Australia in Sydney.

Crotty suffered his sixth concussion in less than 18 months after crashing into centre partner Jack Goodhue's head as the pair made a tackle.

As play continued at ANZ Stadium, Pocock chose to stay with the prone Crotty until help arrived.

"It speaks pretty highly of his character and the type of guy he is if he's willing to put the battle to one side in that moment and put the player's welfare first," said Cane after the game.

"So, thank you David."

David Pocock with Ryan Crotty. Photo / Photosport

Cane, who himself has had issues with concussion, along with All Blacks coach Steve Hansen were deeply concerned for Crotty's future.

Either Anton Lienert-Brown or Ngani Laumape looks set to start next weekend in place of Crotty, while Hansen is also considering calling up young Hurricanes centre Vince Aso into the squad.