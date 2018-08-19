Follow live updates as the Warriors take on the Bulldogs in Sydney.

Five-eighth Blake Green says the Warriors must polish up their attack to ensure they capitalise on scoring chances in Sunday's NRL clash against the Bulldogs in Sydney.

The 31-year-old playmaker was satisfied with the side's intent with the ball in last week's win over Newcastle, but admitted errors and poor finishes to sets prevented them from maintaining pressure and scoring more tries.

Green believes greater awareness and improved support play will help increase their chances of converting half-breaks into points when they take on Canterbury at ANZ Stadium.

"We're close but we've certainly got a bit more work to do," said Green.

"We had a few moments (against Newcastle) that just took the pressure off them, some of our finishes to our sets and a few little errors when we made some little half breaks, that just puts a little bit of a dent on the momentum you've got at stages.

"The main thing (for us) to get better in those areas, we've just got to keep getting people in the picture. When you make half breaks, a lot of those things are instinct and just reaction, so it's hard to actually train for some of that stuff.

"But the more people you can get in the picture, the more likely things are going to go your way, and that's a good sign of energy and enthusiasm as well."

For most of the season Green has operated as the Warriors general, guiding the team around the park and getting them into position to use the attacking talents of halfback Shaun Johnson and captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck wide of the ruck.

Recently he has looked vary his game by running the ball more, to keep the opposition guessing and prevent them from numbering up on the Warriors outside men.

It paid dividends against the Knights when he found support runners in the lead-up to the Warriors first two tries, before taking the line on himself and cutting through to score a brilliant individual four-pointer - just his second of the season so far.