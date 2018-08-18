The sister of Ryan Crotty has voiced her concerns over the All Black's concussion problems after the midfield back was forced out of the latest Bledisloe Cup clash in Sydney.

Shea Crotty, a top basketballer who has played for the Tall Ferns, tweeted: "I want to see my brother grow old and able, not battling the brain forever."

Shea Crotty...concerned for brother Ryan. Photo / Photosport

Crotty has suffered six concussions in the past 15 months, including during Super Rugby games in March and May this year.

Couldn’t agree more my girl. Know how frustrated he will be but for selfish reasons I want to see my brother grow old and able, not battling the brain forever. https://t.co/2fYfGcClau — Shea Crotty (@Shea_Crotty) August 18, 2018

In June, Crotty admitted repeated concussions might force him to retire.

Advertisement

"If I wasn't to bounce back from one as quickly as I tend to, then maybe you would think like that (retiring)," he says.

"Potentially if they start to get worse. They are really diligent with it in the environment so you meet with some experienced doctors and I do a lot of diligence around it myself.

"At the start of each season I get tested to make sure that I am round the same point each season.

"If that was starting to trend badly then that would be something I would look at a little more deeply, but until then I am happy to keep going out there and keep putting my body on the line."