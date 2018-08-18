Midfielder Ryan Crotty is out of the next test against Australia at Eden Park and wing Rieko Ioane is also a big doubt due to a leg injury.

The collateral damage following the All Blacks' 31-13 victory over the Wallabies at Sydney's ANZ Stadium last night is relatively big, but coach Steve Hansen has more options than most and he's in a far better position than opposite Michael Cheika.

Crotty was knocked unconscious after a head clash with midfield partner Jack Goodhue early in the first half, with his replacement Anton Lienert-Brown making a big impact off the reserves bench. The Chiefs midfielder is an option to join Goodhue from the start at Eden Park, but Hansen also floated the idea of starting Hurricane Ngani Laumape.

"We've got some quality people – Ngani being one of them – who can play in that position so we've got some decisions to make over the next few days over who's starting," Hansen said.

Waisake Naholo will presumably start on one wing after his two-try performance during which his pace was always a threat, with Ben Smith a possibility on the other, leaving Jordie Barrett a possibility to start at fullback.

The All Blacks have put one hand on the Bledisloe Cup thanks to their excellent second-half performance at ANZ Stadium, but while the Wallabies defended well in the first half, Hansen admitted: "We weren't 100 per cent clinical, there's no doubt about that. There's enough to work on over the next seven days.

"They'll get better," he said of the Wallabies. "That's the first thing we have to expect. Like a number of our players who were knocked out of Super Rugby early, they haven't had a lot of footy. The game will benefit them.

"They'll look to continue that first 20 minutes when they probably dominated the game a bit. They'll want to build bigger and longer momentum patches. They'll tidy their lineout up for sure and they'll be a determined and hungry side.

"It's all fine winning one [test] but you don't win the Bledisloe by winning one. You have to earn the right to put both hands on it. Our preparation this week has to be spot on and genuine."

There were early mistakes amid the Wallabies pressure but there were some standout performances too, most notably from Goodhue and lock Brodie Retallick, both of whom scored long-range tries.

"I know he was very nervous before the game but I thought he built on that first test against France in Dunedin," assistant coach Ian Foster said of Goodhue. "He was physical with the ball when he needed to be but he also showed some nice touches and developed some play for the people outside him.

"It's good to see a young fella play with some confidence and get some reward."

Cheika has to rehabilitate a side who folded at scrum and lineout time in the second half, and who missed a total of 40 tackles after starting strongly on defence in the first half.

There is also the matter of the Eden Park curse to deal with as his side prepare on Waiheke Island for the first time; Australia haven't beaten the All Blacks at their fortress since 1986.

Another All Black who finished on the right side of the ledger is No10 Beauden Barrett.

Under public scrutiny due to the form of rival Richie Mo'unga, Barrett missed a couple of shots at goal but was brilliant at times in the second half and continued the momentum led by Goodhue's try when toeing the ball ahead for one of his own.

Asked whether he answered a few questions with his performance, Barrett said: "The only question I was willing to answer was my own and that's what I was focusing on. That's my standards. I don't read anything so it's news to me other than what people tell me. I just work on my game and I have my own standards. I was happy to get 80 minutes under my belt. I was knackered out there so I'm hopefully better for it."