See who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' 38-13 win over the Wallabies.
All Blacks
15. Ben Smith - 7
Passive early with limited chances out wide. Seized gap like a peak-hour commuter to create try before break.
14. Waisake Naholo - 7
Bumped off by Tui in 18th. Crucial clean steal off Koroibete in 43rd to set up Goodhue. Cantered to two late tries.
13. Jack Goodhue - 6
Accidental Liverpool kiss dispatched Crotty. Unruffled demeanour under pressure. Good lines rewarded with try.
12. Ryan Crotty - 5
Struggled with tackling and ball-handling early. Goodhue struck him with a headbutt in 12th minute to seal premature exit.
11. Rieko Ioane - 5
Knocked on in 15th ahead of goalline. Foley defused try-scoring opportunity. Came off in 46th with hamstring niggle.
10. Beauden Barrett - 7
Dribbled like Maradona to create 52nd-minute try and pivotal 17-6 lead. A statement that said "hold my beer, Richie M".
9. Aaron Smith - 8
Slick service among teammates' unconvincing first half. Deserved try-scorer, seizing on rare Wallaby gaffe.
8. Kieran Read (c) - 6
Struggled to make early impact but fed Smith for opening try on stroke of halftime. Looked like his first test of the year.
7. Sam Cane - 7
Jolting tackle in the 11th. Impersonated a staple much of the match, bending over the Wallabies rucks.
6. Liam Squire - 6
Needed the longer sprigs when penalised on the line in 19th. Tough test against a hungry Wallabies loose trio.
5. Sam Whitelock - 7
The eighth All Blacks centurion displayed his customary workrate and proved a lineout pest. Grew a beard in 48 hours.
4. Brodie Retallick - 9
Won penalties at turnover. Tipped over Folau. Spoilt opposition lineout. Sold dummy to Foley like he was on commission.
3. Owen Franks - 6
Test No.99 saw him sustain a steady workload and gradually wear down the Wallaby pack until second half removal.
2. Codie Taylor - 7
Meaty tackles ensured opponents stayed put. Burglar around ruck as fourth loose forward and mobile on attack.
1. Joe Moody - 6
Maintained his defensive presence around fringes and ensured opponents stuggled to get beyond advantage line.
Reserves
16. Nathan Harris - 6
17. Karl Tu'inukuafe - 7
18. Tim Perry - N/A
19. Scott Barrett - 7
20. Ardie Savea - N/A
21. TJ Perenara - 6
22. Damian McKenzie - 6
23. Anton Lienert-Brown - 7
Wallabies
15. Israel Folau - 7
Silky skills to counter-attack. Brute force tackling and maintained urgency. Limped off with left ankle injury in 64th.
14. Dane Haylett-Petty - 6
Ruthless defence to nullify Naholo on line in 29th. Spilt ball in 52nd saw Barrett pounce — and the game slip — at 17-6.
13. Reece Hodge - 6
Struck penalty in the 10th minute from 40m. Tackled with a bear hug to rival your favourite grandparent at Christmas.
12. Kurtley Beale - 6
Looked hungry to keep Wallaby Bledisloe Cup dreams alive. Impressive Sir John Rowles coiffure. If he only had time ...
11. Marika Koroibete - 6
A lethal runner in space, but didn't always back his pace. Coughed up crucial possession in 43rd which led to Goodhue try.
10. Bernard Foley - 6
Clipped moustache matched by military discipline. A blemish? Sold a monumental dummy by Retallick.
9. Will Genia - 8
Followed a John Farnham-like anthem rendition with snappy passing. Looked in a constant beep test with breathless service.
8. David Pocock - 6
Clean break in seventh minute to test defence. Remained relentless in putting his body on the line in failing second half cause.
7. Michael Hooper (c) - 7
Omnipresent with tenacious breakdown work but gained little in the end as his side came away empty-handed.
6. Lukhan Tui - 5
Coughed up ball in 11th from Cane tackle. Missed tackle of Ben Smith which generated key try on halftime.
5. Adam Coleman - 6
Strong tackling made sure it was a struggle for All Blacks momentum early. A handy campaigner with ball in hand.
4. Izack Rodda - 7
Scrambling tackles and contested against opposition lineout with success. Hands you could rely on at first slip.
3. Sekope Kepu - 6
A steady workload before getting replaced by Ainsley due to injury early in second half. Not enough to prevent a resurgence.
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau - 6
Endured a falcon in the 25th. Set piece struggled before he was switched early in second half and side unravelled.
1. Tom Robertson - 6
Earned parity in the pack but not enough to knock the stuffing out of All Blacks juggernaut as they revived in second half.
Reserves
16. Tolu Latu - 5
17. Allan Alaalatoa - 6
18. Jermaine Ainsley - 6
19. Rob Simmons - 6
20. Pete Samu - N/A
21. Nick Phipps - 6
22. Matt Toomua - N/A
23. Jack Maddocks - 6