See who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' 38-13 win over the Wallabies.

All Blacks

15. Ben Smith - 7

Passive early with limited chances out wide. Seized gap like a peak-hour commuter to create try before break.

14. Waisake Naholo - 7

Bumped off by Tui in 18th. Crucial clean steal off Koroibete in 43rd to set up Goodhue. Cantered to two late tries.

13. Jack Goodhue - 6

Accidental Liverpool kiss dispatched Crotty. Unruffled demeanour under pressure. Good lines rewarded with try.

12. Ryan Crotty - 5

Struggled with tackling and ball-handling early. Goodhue struck him with a headbutt in 12th minute to seal premature exit.

11. Rieko Ioane - 5

Knocked on in 15th ahead of goalline. Foley defused try-scoring opportunity. Came off in 46th with hamstring niggle.

10. Beauden Barrett - 7

Dribbled like Maradona to create 52nd-minute try and pivotal 17-6 lead. A statement that said "hold my beer, Richie M".

9. Aaron Smith - 8

Slick service among teammates' unconvincing first half. Deserved try-scorer, seizing on rare Wallaby gaffe.

8. Kieran Read (c) - 6

Struggled to make early impact but fed Smith for opening try on stroke of halftime. Looked like his first test of the year.

7. Sam Cane - 7

Jolting tackle in the 11th. Impersonated a staple much of the match, bending over the Wallabies rucks.

6. Liam Squire - 6

Needed the longer sprigs when penalised on the line in 19th. Tough test against a hungry Wallabies loose trio.

5. Sam Whitelock - 7

The eighth All Blacks centurion displayed his customary workrate and proved a lineout pest. Grew a beard in 48 hours.

4. Brodie Retallick - 9

Won penalties at turnover. Tipped over Folau. Spoilt opposition lineout. Sold dummy to Foley like he was on commission.

3. Owen Franks - 6

Test No.99 saw him sustain a steady workload and gradually wear down the Wallaby pack until second half removal.

2. Codie Taylor - 7

Meaty tackles ensured opponents stayed put. Burglar around ruck as fourth loose forward and mobile on attack.

1. Joe Moody - 6

Maintained his defensive presence around fringes and ensured opponents stuggled to get beyond advantage line.

Reserves

16. Nathan Harris - 6

17. Karl Tu'inukuafe - 7

18. Tim Perry - N/A

19. Scott Barrett - 7

20. Ardie Savea - N/A

21. TJ Perenara - 6

22. Damian McKenzie - 6

23. Anton Lienert-Brown - 7

Wallabies

15. Israel Folau - 7

Silky skills to counter-attack. Brute force tackling and maintained urgency. Limped off with left ankle injury in 64th.

14. Dane Haylett-Petty - 6

Ruthless defence to nullify Naholo on line in 29th. Spilt ball in 52nd saw Barrett pounce — and the game slip — at 17-6.

13. Reece Hodge - 6

Struck penalty in the 10th minute from 40m. Tackled with a bear hug to rival your favourite grandparent at Christmas.

12. Kurtley Beale - 6

Looked hungry to keep Wallaby Bledisloe Cup dreams alive. Impressive Sir John Rowles coiffure. If he only had time ...

11. Marika Koroibete - 6

A lethal runner in space, but didn't always back his pace. Coughed up crucial possession in 43rd which led to Goodhue try.

10. Bernard Foley - 6

Clipped moustache matched by military discipline. A blemish? Sold a monumental dummy by Retallick.

9. Will Genia - 8

Followed a John Farnham-like anthem rendition with snappy passing. Looked in a constant beep test with breathless service.

8. David Pocock - 6

Clean break in seventh minute to test defence. Remained relentless in putting his body on the line in failing second half cause.

7. Michael Hooper (c) - 7

Omnipresent with tenacious breakdown work but gained little in the end as his side came away empty-handed.

6. Lukhan Tui - 5

Coughed up ball in 11th from Cane tackle. Missed tackle of Ben Smith which generated key try on halftime.

5. Adam Coleman - 6

Strong tackling made sure it was a struggle for All Blacks momentum early. A handy campaigner with ball in hand.

4. Izack Rodda - 7

Scrambling tackles and contested against opposition lineout with success. Hands you could rely on at first slip.

3. Sekope Kepu - 6

A steady workload before getting replaced by Ainsley due to injury early in second half. Not enough to prevent a resurgence.

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau - 6

Endured a falcon in the 25th. Set piece struggled before he was switched early in second half and side unravelled.

1. Tom Robertson - 6

Earned parity in the pack but not enough to knock the stuffing out of All Blacks juggernaut as they revived in second half.

Reserves

16. Tolu Latu - 5

17. Allan Alaalatoa - 6

18. Jermaine Ainsley - 6

19. Rob Simmons - 6

20. Pete Samu - N/A

21. Nick Phipps - 6

22. Matt Toomua - N/A

23. Jack Maddocks - 6