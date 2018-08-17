The Fan Trail to the Black Ferns and All Blacks double-header at Eden Park next Saturday is taking a new route, making it shorter and more interactive than in the past.

Instead of kicking off downtown at Britomart - as it did for the 2011 Rugby World Cup - the route begins at Ponsonby's Western Park before heading to rugby HQ, soaking up entertainment from nearby hospitality sites.

The 2.3km walk - previously 4.5km - travel along Ponsonby Rd before turning right on Great North Rd and then down Bond St and towards the stadium.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said the route was changed due to the construction happening at the waterfront.

"We also wanted fans to make the most of Auckland's hospitality along the way."

Viv Rosenberg, general manager of Ponsonby Business Association, said Ponsonby was known as Auckland's hippest strip for good reason.

"With more than 120 venues along Ponsonby Rd, it's the ideal place to start and end your night," Fosenberg said.

En route entertainment will be jammed-packed with DJs, the Royal NZ Navy Band, the Auckland Gospel Choir, barbershop singers, Highly Flammable light dancers and other street performers.

Street artists would also create murals at Western Park, Bond St and Walters Rd which fans could use as backdrops for photos. The murals would pay homage to the native flora, fauna and indigenous culture of Australia and New Zealand.

The Fan Trail was first created for the 2011 Rugby World Cup, partly to reduce congestion on the city's roads, and to provide entertainment before the games.

It was so much of a success, it has become a fixture for Eden Park tests.

During the 2011 tournament, more than 121,000 people walked the 4.5km trail - three times as many as originally expected.

The Fan Trail will operate from 4pm next Saturday , allowing an hour for rugby-goers to make their way to the stadium. Organisers recommended allowing at least 30 minutes to walk the trail and enjoy the entertainment.

New Zealand's Black Ferns will play Australia's Wallaroos in Sydney tonight at 5.30pm in the first of the two-test matches.

The All Blacks will then take on Wallabies at 10.05pm.

The All Blacks take on the Wallabies in the Bledisloe cup opener, Warriors bumped back to 8th on the ladder and what's wrong with New Zealand Womens sport and their coaches?

Next Saturday's matches at Auckland's Eden Park start with the Black Ferns kicking off at 5pm before the All Blacks fight for the Bledisloe Cup at 7.35pm.

See aucklandnz.com/fantrail for more information and a Fan Trail route map.