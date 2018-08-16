Kieran Read is bringing his calm and collected personality into your child's bedroom.



The All Blacks captain has launched a podcast, where he reads stories to help put children to bed.



"We all need a night off once in a while, so tune in to my new @swissenz podcast," Read wrote on Instagram.



"I'll help you get the kids to sleep while you watch the game this weekend."



Read – a father of three – has released the podcast with vitamins and supplements company Swisse.



Publicity issued for the podcast said: "Relax as rugby legend Kieran Read shares bedtime stories that help you put your children to bed, so you can watch the rugby in peace. Or eat marshmallows in the bath if that's more your thing."



If it's anything like his All Blacks post-match interviews, then it could prove to be a very successful podcast indeed.



The first pdcast episode comes out tomorrow, the same day of the All Blacks' first Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies.

'Wee Kiwi', 'The Magic Cyclone' and 'The Snowman who went on a Tropical Holiday' are three of the stories that will roll out from this weekend.



Read will be making his first start for the All Blacks since undergoing spinal surgery in December.