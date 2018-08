A rib injury has ruled out All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi from the Bledisloe Cup match against Australia on Saturday in Sydney.

Tuungafasi will return home and has been replaced on the bench by Tim Perry.

Hurricanes prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen will join the squad in Sydney as cover.

