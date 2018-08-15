Police say there is "no evidence" to suggest a truck hit and seriously injured Ironman Terenzo Bozzone as he was cycling in West Auckland.

Bozzone was taken to Auckland City Hospital after an accident on Waitākere Rd near Kumeū on July 3.

He suffered facial and head injuries and a concussion.

It was believed at the time the crash involved a truck, however, Detective Senior Sergeant Jason McIntosh said today police have completed their crash investigation and there was no truck.

Advertisement

Terenzo Bozzone was taken to Auckland City Hospital on July 3. Photo / Photosport

"While it was initially believed that a truck was involved in the incident, police enquiries have concluded there is no evidence to suggest that the truck was involved, following a scene analysis and an interview with the truck's driver," he said.

"Our investigation has been unable to confirm whether there was another vehicle involved in this cyclist crash."

McIntosh wished the athlete a speedy recovery from his injuries.

In a social media post after the accident, Bozzone said he had three titanium plates put in his face and a wire in his hand.

Terenzo Bozzone suffered facial and head injuries and a concussion. Photo / Supplied

"I can't remember a thing, but I am so thankful to be here and I will make a full recovery," he said.

Bozzone has won 37 international titles, which includes 23 Ironman 70.3 or half-Ironman distance triathlon titles.

