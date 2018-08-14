Vaea Fifita has opened up about his All Black axing, claiming he has been left in the dark over the real reason for his omission from the Rugby Championship squad.

The rampant lock/loose forward has told Stuff he is confused and disappointed, but determined to play his way back into the All Blacks via the Wellington NPC side.

Fifita emphasised he had no gripes with All Blacks coach Steve Hansen and understands coaches have every right to pick who they want.

And his comments make it fairly clear he actually feels more let down by the Hurricanes, who have continued to use him as a lock even though blindside flanker is his real position and the one Hansen wants him to play.

But the situation has become confused, with the All Blacks retaining newcomer Jackson Hemopo, a Highlanders lock the All Blacks will use as a blindside flanker.

"He told me that (Fifita needed to be playing at blindside flanker)," Fifita said.

"But when I saw he got interviewed and he said he signed Hemopo to six, not lock, I kind of feel like he's not telling me the truth. But that's life."

Fifita has told the Hurricanes he wants to play as a flanker and, in line with Hansen's thinking, has no interest in playing at lock.

Fifita said: "I like six because I can use my athleticism to do what I can do on the outside, rather than just stay tight and do the hard work like running into a brick wall and getting your body tired. Then you can't do anything.

"Especially if you have a 10 - 15 second scrum. When you stand up the ball is out wide and you have to run, but when you stand up after that scrum you feel like you're knocked out and you have to go and do the hard work.

"They (Hurricanes) asked me and I told them I don't enjoy playing lock. I prefer six, but I know I can't play six because Brad (captain Brad Shields) is there."

Vaea Fifita scoring his wonder try against Argentina. Photo / Photosport

Fifita's prospects went backwards this year. He ended up on the bench behind starting Hurricanes locks Sam Lousi, the former Warriors league forward, and Michael Fatialofa. He also had injury and concussion issues.

Both Shields and Fatialofa are heading overseas, which could help or hinder Tonga-raised Fifita's desire to play as a blindside flanker.

Fifita said: "This has probably been the hardest year for me playing Super, because I had a few injuries and then I come back and only play for like 30 minutes off the bench or 25.

"You're still unfit because you're coming back from injury and you need to play 80 minutes every week to get fit and get up to the speed of the game."

Fifita made his test debut last year, when his brilliant 60-metre try against Argentina in New Plymouth confirmed his amazing athletic talent. He was used as a replacement in two tests against France this season, taking his tally to seven.