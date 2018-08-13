Wayne Rooney has still got it.

The former Manchester United star produced a highlight reel moment in Major League Soccer on Sunday (Monday NZT), when he set up a stoppage time winner for DC United. by chasing down and tackling Orlando's Will Johnson, who was crossing midfield and racing toward an empty net after DC brought their goalkeeper up for a corner.

The 32-year-old then turned the other way and sent a long ball to Luciano Acosta, who headed home his third goal of the match to give DC a remarkable 3-2 victory.

What was going through @WayneRooney's head on that game-winning play?



Hear from the captain after the game. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L8B8ukeyak — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 13, 2018

DC have banked 10 points from a possible 18 since Rooney's arrival last month. They remain bottom of the Eastern Conference.