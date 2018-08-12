Channel Nine's Sunday Footy Show has been accused of "fat-shaming" a former NRL star after laughing at footage of the sizeable league player.

On Sunday the programme used footage of an "overweight" David Taylor during their "Man Shake Gutsy Player of the Week" segment.

Hosts of the show can be heard laughing at Taylor as footage of the forward playing for the Queensland Capras flashed across the screen.

But it was presenter Joel Caine's remark that has caused outrage after he said: "Well Dave, look. It's a three letter word - fit, okay? But it's very easy to turn the I into an A (fat). That's all I'm saying."

The Sunday Footy Show has been slammed for 'fat-shaming' former NRL star David Taylor during their 'Gutsy player of the Week' segment. Photo / Sunday Footy Show / Nine

As the presenters laugh and shame Taylor, the words "Dave Taylor needs Man Shake" and "Got a gut? Shake it off" appear on the screen.

Hosts Peter Stirling, Erin Molan, Brad Fittler and Joel Caine could be heard taking part and laughing during the controversial segment.

Viewers have since accused the show of fat-shaming and bullying Taylor by using his weight issues to promote their Man Shake product.

The Gutsy player of the Week segment called for Dave Taylor to have a "man shake" in order to lose some weight. Photo / Sunday Footy Show / Nine

"Really? I cannot believe this! Fat-shaming Dave Taylor to sell a product? You guys should not be perpetuating the bullying culture currently rampant in our society," one person wrote.

Another wrote: "I'm curious Sunday Footy Show, are you aware of the NRL and QRL Athlete Wellbeing programme, wherein athletes physiology and psychology is taken into account?

"Perhaps you've seen the Melbourne Storm's many videos espousing 'words do hurt' the players. Your abhorrent mean-spirited 'man shake' section was bottom-feeder entertainment; next week will you find a large woman and do the same thing?"

One outraged fan took aim at the presenters labelling them judgmental bullies.

"What a group of judgemental people you are sitting on your lounge chairs on TV acting like your [sic] all perfect!! Bullying is not ok!! Disgusting!!!

Another said the show's jibe at Taylor was a double standard.

"Double standards at its best. Imagine the backlash they would get in the media if it were one of the woman nrl players............. at least he's out there having a crack!"

There are now calls for the Gutsy Player of the Week segment to be culled.

One presenter said: "Well Dave, look. It's a three letter word - fit, ok? But it's very easy to turn the I into an A (fat). That's all I'm saying". Photo / Sunday Footy Show / Nine

During the show, Erin Molan defended the controversial comments after back-tracking, telling viewers "By the way we're not fat-shaming David Taylor at all."

One outraged viewer wasn't buying Molan's excuse, however, saying fat shaming and bullying is a major reason why male sucide rates are so high.

That is one of the reason why Australia has the one highest male suicides rates in the world today. — Oldman_Emu (@Oldman__Emu) August 12, 2018

Taylor last played in the NRL in 2017 for the Canberra Raiders.

The hulking second-rower was a fan favourite for his blockbusting runs and impressive try-scoring record during his time at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 131kg forward played eight State of Origin games for Queensland and one match for Australia.

The controversial segment featuring Taylor has had more than 87,000 views, 1600 comments, and more than 700 reactions.