Southern Steel 54

Central Pulse 53

The Southern Steel successfully defended the ANZ Premiership title in a tightly-contested grand final were the Invercargill-based side defied all odds to take the spoils in dramatic fashion.

Chasing the Central Pulse for the entire clash, a back-to-back title for the defending champions looked out of reach before a sudden turn-around in the final minutes saw the Steel take a 54-53 victory and rob the favourites of the trophy.

Steel captain Wendy Frew looked overwhelmed by emotion at the sound of the final whistle as the Southern netball legend couldn't have asked for a better way to end her 16-year long career.

Meanwhile, the Pulse were left shattered after dominating the Premiership ladder all season.

The Pulse were in fine form in the opening quarter of the clash as the home side stormed ahead to excite their passionate home crowd.

Teenage shooter Aliyah Dunn, who has risen as the top Kiwi goal shoot in the country since her Premiership debut last year, was back in formidable form alongside Silver Fern Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

After spending most of the season on the bench while her teenage teammates grabbed the spotlight, Ekenasio showed her hand in the tense match.

Mastering the balance of experience and youth, the shooting duo were fast off the blocks in the opening quarter while intercepts from Karin Burger provided the pair with plenty of turnovers.

Meanwhile, Steel shooter Jen O'Connell boasted a faultless accuracy rate, but under the pressure of Pulse defending duo Katrina Grant and Sulu Fitzpatrick, struggled for space in the circle.

As the Steel became hesitant, the home side surged ahead with a decisive six-goal lead that extended with leaps and bounds as the visitors continued to let major opportunities slip.

Steel goal keep Courtney Elliott fought to contain Dunn under the hoop with agile vertical leaps but wasn't able to snatch many rebounds off the towering Pulse shooter.

As the Steel looked to slow things down on the court and treasure the ball, they managed to claw back some lost ground in the dying stages of the second quarter.

A run of long-range shots from Te Paea Selby-Rickit pulled the clash back to a six-goal difference as the Pulse held the half-time advantage at 30-24.

But the Pulse's lead was slowly eaten away in the third quarter as the Steel took advantage of the Pulse's sudden change in pace and style of attack with 17-year-old Tiana Metuarau in place of Ekenasio.

Steel midcourter Gina Crampton led her side from the front as she found solid connection with O'Connell and Selby-Rickit from the circle edge while Frew kept her defence unit in form.

As the Steel edged their way to trail by just four goals, Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie called Ekenasio back onto the court in hopes that the Silver Ferns' presence could reignite the side's Premiership-winning form.

In an all-or-nothing final stanza, the Steel looked dangerous on the court while the Pulse were let down by a number of penalty calls.

The Steel converted on prime opportunities to threaten their Southern rivals but as the passionate Palmerston North crowd grew louder the Pulse looked set on claiming the trophy.

However, a sudden lapse in focus saw the Steel surge ahead to steal the show and stun the home side.

The Steel closed their season with 12 wins from 17 games while the Pulse finished with 12 wins from 16 games.