LeBron James Jr — or Bronny, as he's affectionately known — keeps showing why there's every chance the James name will live on in the NBA after his famous father finally calls it a day.

James signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $208 million this off-season, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers as a free agent to set up shop in the Western Conference.

Whether he extends his career beyond that is anybody's guess right now, but when the day comes and the four-time NBA All-Star walks away from the game, his son might be able to step straight into his shoes.

Bronny, 13, made waves a fortnight ago when he slammed home what was reported to be his first ever dunk in pre-game warm-ups in Las Vegas.

The youngster went one better this week, making an ever bigger statement with this dunk that shows he's got a taste for jamming.

Bronny has clearly inherited his dad's genes and it would be quite something to see him and LeBron Sr on the floor together one day.

It might sound far-fetched but James has said previously the greatest achievement in his life would be to share the same NBA court with Bronny.

"You want to ask me what is the greatest achievement of my life?" James told several ABC basketball commentators before the NBA Finals this year. "If I'm on the same court as my son in the NBA. That would be number one in my lifetime as an NBA player.

"I've thought about it because my son is about to be 14, and he might be able to get in there a little earlier."

And Bronny's recent dunks aren't the only reason that dream might come true. As a 10-year-old his highlights mixtape went viral, and in March this year it was the same story when his exploits in the John Lucas All-Star Weekend in Houston were captured on film.

His highlights reel playing for North Coast Blue Chips at the annual junior basketball showpiece had Houston Rockets star Chris Paul in awe on the first day of the event.

The Dream Team star, who is also Bronny's godfather, watched on as the teenage star put on an exhibition.

No-look passes, three-point bombs, not-so-friendly shot-blocks, full-court assists and devastating drives through traffic were all on show as the seventh-grader ran riot.

It's no surprise US colleges have been trying to recruit LeBron Jr and younger brother Bryce, 10, for more than three years.

James has previously said he wants his kids to carve their own identity — and they are certainly doing that.

Bronny reportedly favours the No. 30 on his singlets — taking after Warriors superstar Steph Curry — while Bryce Maximus has been spotted favouring singlets with Russell Westbrook's No. 0 on them.

"He (Bronny) doesn't want people to know who he is," LeBron told Sports Illustrated in 2015.

"He hates when they ask him for pictures and autographs. He won't even wear my number."