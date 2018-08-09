Ken Maumalo admits he can get frustrated with teammate Solomone Kata, but knows their burgeoning partnership is one of the keys to the Warriors' playoff dream.

Kata's single minded approach in possession has cost Maumalo some opportunities this year, as the Tongan international rarely looks to set up his winger.

That reached a flashpoint last Saturday, when Kata delayed passing to his winger with the St George line open in the first half.

Maumalo made no secret of his displeasure – which was picked up by the television cameras – but stresses it was a heat of the moment reaction.

Advertisement

"I was pretty angry at the time and I told Solo that as well," Maumalo told the Herald. "He said 'yeah, I should have passed it earlier'. He double-pumped me. If he had just passed in one motion it would have been alright but Solo is still learning … that is something he needs to work on."

Kata's direct approach is also his strength, as the centre is incredibly hard to stop close to the line, and Kata has delivered 10 tries already this season, on a power-packed left edge.

"I know 'Solo' is a ball runner, but I slap him [around] the ears sometimes when he doesn't pass," laughed Maumalo. "But he is still working on that. And I have things that I need to work on. But me and Solo are all good."

But there is no doubt that the 1.91m, 105kg winger could thrive with some more open pasture at times.

"Solo is a ball runner and that is what we want him to do … to run," said Maumalo. "So I am not going to take that away from his game. But if there is an opportunity that's there, then I told him we need to take those when they come. We can't afford to lose those moments."

Ken Maumalo and Solomone Kata celebrate a try. Photo / Photosport

Regardless, Maumalo has been a revelation in 2018.

The 24-year-old is much safer under the high ball, and his general handling has improved.

He's become much more effective at using his size and power, and in gaining post-contact metres.

It's come from a more professional approach, especially in his preparation.

"It's about having that focus during the week … having that clear idea of what my job is during training," said Maumalo. "If I can do that it leads into the game, having a clearer head. I feel like before there was a lack of concentration sometimes … it was a bit off. But I have really learnt as I have gone on as a player."

He's become more fastidious about his stretching and recovery routines - "You need a lot of recovery to play in this competition, ice baths, there's a lot of contact" – and perhaps most importantly, more content in his work.

"I feel better, more relaxed and I am enjoying my footy," said Maumalo. "That is the most important thing."

It's showing. This season he has been restricted to less than 100 running metres only once (round 12 versus the Rabbitohs) and has topped 150 on seven different occasions.

Some efforts were particularly memorable, like last week against the Dragons (220 metres), in Christchurch against Manly (186) and the victories over the Eels (180), Tigers (157) and Cowboys (173).

But perhaps the most eye catching display was in the 6-12 defeat against Melbourne last month.

In a game that developed into a relentless, punishing grind, Maumalo kept fronting up, despite intense, constant pressure.

He had 23 carries for 206 metres, one line break, five tackle busts, as well as 11 tackles, to set a new benchmark.

"I feel I have improved a lot defensive wise … my reads are a bit better," said Maumalo. "I'm still working on my game. I'm not the player I want to be but I hope to keep improving."