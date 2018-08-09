Silver Ferns captain Katrina Grant has made peace with the thought of not being selected to skipper the national side for the remainder of the team's international season.

The Silver Ferns fell to an all-time low in April when they returned from the Commonwealth Games medal-less for the first time in their history.

A comprehensive review was promptly launched by Netball New Zealand to investigate the cause of the national side's sudden demise which revealed major issues within the Ferns' leadership group.

Janine Southby stood down as Ferns head coach in July after her coaching style was pinpointed as the key reason for the division emerging between the coaches and players.

Although Grant's role as captain wasn't identified as an immediate issue, the skipper was criticised for not appearing to take responsibility for the failed campaign.

Janine Southby resigned as Silver Ferns coach last month. Photo / Getty

But breaking her silence for the first time, Grant told Radio Sport that although she would love to continue leading the national side, she had accepted the possibility of losing the captaincy title.

"Leading my country has been amazing, there's no way you could ever take that away. It's what I've done and what I love," Grant said.

"A lot of people have said I need to take responsibility too for what happened and I completely understand that, so if the new team is named and I'm not in that, that's fine.

"If there's someone more suited to be captain then honestly that's no worries for me, I just want to play netball and play for my country and win games ... If I'm the best person for the job then I'll take it, but if I'm not, then that's totally fine with me.

"I'm all about the growth of others and moving forward and just wanting to be the best for that black dress."

Grant's Silver Ferns future will be revealed on Tuesday morning when Netball NZ name the squad that will take on South Africa, England, Australia, and Jamaica in September's Quad Series.

The Central Pulse have dominated this year's ANZ Premiership season. Photo / Getty

Grant admitted that leading the team was tough at the best of times and said that the Commonwealth Games had taken a major toll on her mentally.

However, Grant said that her time with the Central Pulse this season had sparked her passion to play and she looked forward to stepping back on the international netball scene.

"It was darn hard but what made it so much easier was coming from the Ferns to the Pulse because of the environment ... and great people.

"None of them cared what I'd been through they just wanted to make sure me as a person was okay and to help me enjoy netball.

"It's made me really love playing netball and I just love being on the court and giving it my all and training hard and seeing people around me play some amazing netball."

The Pulse are hot favourites to claim the annual championship title on Sunday afternoon after dominating the season at the top of the points table.

The Pulse will play the Southern Steel at 4.10pm on Sunday at Palmerston North's sold-out Fly Palmy Arena in the ANZ Premiership grand final.