COMMENT

Let's put this debate to bed once and for all. Beauden Barrett is the All Blacks starter at number 10. What more needs to be said?



He's the incumbent, he's played more than 60 test matches. He's won a World Cup, he's been named world player of the year TWICE.

So what is the debate here, that Richie Mo'unga should replace him? Hang on.

Mo'unga hasn't even replaced the guy who himself hasn't even replaced Barrett yet.

Advertisement

It goes Barrett, McKenzie, Mo'unga. The order hasn't changed.

All Black rugby, test rugby is different from Super Rugby in every single aspect.

Super Rugby results, performance, statistics, whatever is not test rugby. Those who consistently excel in Super Rugby will get their opportunities. But to reckon that form in a Super Rugby franchise comp is of such relevance to over-ride proven test match winning excellence from the world's best...Please. You need to stop this.

I have nothing against Mo'unga, McKenzie or any other claimants to the throne, but the number one number 10 in NZ rugby, in world rugby, is Beauden Barrett.

And until proven otherwise I'm backing our man.

Because if you picked our All Blacks side on Super Rugby form alone then Ben Lam would've been playing left wing instead of Reiko vs France.

And how many of those at the time crying out loud for that still now want him in the squad for the Rugby Championship?

Argument won. Debate all done.