Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has passed away at age 36 following a battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Briony, and daughters Lusi, 6, and Jemma, 2.

It was announced last week week that Lyle had opted not to seek further treatment in his long fight against leukemia and was receiving palliative care at home.

Lyle, who won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2008, was first diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager and suffered recurrences of the disease in 2012 and 2017.

"It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us," his wife Briony said in a statement.

"He passed away peacefully at 8.20pm last night having spent his final week in Torquay among his family and close friends.

"Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for.

"At the same time, we have been blessed and overwhelmed with the messages and actions of support from around the world and feel comforted that Jarrod was able to happily impact so many people throughout his life. Our humble thanks to you all.

"Jarrod was able to take in many of the unbelievably kind and generous acts and words in his final few days and was overwhelmed by the emotional outpouring.

"He asked that I provide a simple message: `Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I've helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn't wasted.'

"We will hold an intimate and private family service in the coming days.

"There will be a public memorial service at The Sands in Torquay at a date to be announced later.

"As per Jarrod's wish, please donate to Challenge in lieu of gifts or flowers."

