Richie Mo'unga or Beauden Barrett has been the big talking point ahead of the All Blacks' opening clash of the Rugby Championship but according to Sanzaar Damian McKenzie is the form number 10.

The Super Rugby team of the year was revealed on the official Super Rugby Twitter account today with McKenzie named player of the year.

The list of players is decided during the regular season "is based on comprehensive statistics that monitor in detail every action of every match" according to the tweet.

Winger George Bridge is the only Crusaders player to feature in the team, despite the side defending the title by beating the Lions on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Lions also only have one player featuring - Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx.

The Chiefs have the most players in the team with Brodie Retallick, Anton Lienert-Brown, Solomon Alaimalo and McKenzie named in the 15.

McKenzie was picked as player of the year after beating the most defenders and ranking in the top 10 in carries, metres, clean breaks, offloads and try involvements.

Team of the Year #SuperRugby

Has players from 12 of the teams and like the regular season is based on comprehensive statistics that monitor in detail every action of every match. Player of the year is @ChiefsRugby play-maker Damian McKenzie

Full details: https://t.co/9Y26bZcQvc pic.twitter.com/ZYuvKM0Rhf — Super Rugby (@SuperRugby) August 7, 2018

According to NZME sports reporters, Mo'unga was worthy of being named MVP for the 2018 season.